In Telluride Theatre’s (TT) latest original show, “Epic! An Odyssey,” the cast and crew will take the audience on a journey. They will be able guides, as the work of creating an original play, this time based on Homer’s tales of Odysseus, is a journey in and of itself. The company’s new show opens Tuesday at the Palm Theatre and runs through Sunday. Shows are at 7 p.m. each night, except for Saturday when there will be a 4 p.m. matinee.
The tagline for “Epic!” is “A journey through art, life and love,” and it’s a journey that the show’s director and TT’s artistic director, Sasha Cucciniello, knows very well. Cucciniello, like so many others, has lived through upheavals, both professional and personal, in the past few years. Artist that she is, she recognizes that suffering is a vital part of the creative process, and that voyaging through the darkness is what’s necessary to get to the light. The trick is to always move forward.
The cast began its journey with a creative process called devising, which is the basis for TT original shows. Cucciniello explained why she favors the process.
“For me devising creates community,” she said. “We are in a room with each other, each night molding a play together. When it comes to original work, I could sit by myself for a month writing, or I could be with the most amazing artists creating and playing. I will choose the latter always. It is such a fun, incredible process and every time we devise a show I love it even more.”
Arguably, art imitates life every step of the way. The cast first asked themselves, “How does your journey manifest in this epic tale of another’s journey?”
“That was one of the first things we explored in our devising process. What are life's odysseys,” Cucciniello said. “The play we created actually tells the story of Homer's “The Odyssey” and melds another odyssey with it, so we have put this concept into the show.”
That concept is one that all of humanity shares, Cucciniello said,
“Life is a journey and we are all here working towards beauty and love and home and connection. The last four years have been some of the hardest of my life and when I look around I recognize that in others, too,” she said. “It makes me think of Dory from ‘Finding Nemo’ … ‘just keep swimming.’ If you don't like the water where you are, keep going, keep growing. Do the work to move yourself beyond.
“The world is full of monsters and obstacles and horrible days and pandemics and heartbreak and pain. We are looking for that grounded place full of love, truth and connection. Home.”
Homer’s epic poem is considered the literary world’s most enduring story. It tells the story of Odysseus, who, after fighting in the Trojan wars for 10 years, makes his way home, but it is a journey fraught with endless peril, an odyssey that takes another 10 years. Originally shared via the oral storyteller tradition, Homer’s work was first translated in the 16th century. Cucciniello has long been fascinated with Greek history. Ancient Greece is, after all, the birthplace of theatre.
“I love to think about the fact that this story has been told for thousands of years and people can still connect with it today,” she said. “People in Ancient Greece were longing for the same things we are today — a sense of place, honor, finding ourselves, love, connection and community. Odysseus is on this great big journey and even though he is cursed by the gods, he perseveres, even though it looks like everything is doomed — and a lot of the time it really is — he survives. I think telling stories through a different lens helps us see where we are. There was really bad stuff happening then... and there were really great, fun moments as well. It is so easy, especially now, to feel like the world is crumbling and there is no hope. Odysseus does not give up. And he makes it home.”
That hopeful and encouraging tone will be conveyed to Telluride audiences through not only the actors, but through a multi-media telling of the story. This original take on Homer’s tale asks, “How far would you go for love? How do we get home? … the ancient Greek story of love, loss, monsters, gods, goddesses and rowing (a whole lot of rowing) … is a journey through art, life and love.”
TT choreographer, Cat Lee Covert, like Cucciniello, fully embraced the process of devising as she created her movement palette for the actors.
“The process of devising an original show is one of my favorite things about choreographing for Telluride Theatre,” she said. “This process, being our first live original work since Covid began, has been a trek in and of itself. I’ve had more cast input in this work than ever before. The movement and choreography are much more based on specific feelings and spaces along a journey.”
Augmenting the experiential journey will be projections, created by Dallas Lillich and Dan Gundrum, inventive set design by Gundrum and Melissa Trn, who also designed the costumes for the show, and Gundrum, again, who created the lighting design.
The cast is Sam Burgess, Julia Caulfield, Travis Fisher, Mary Higgins, Dave Hodges, Matthew Hoisch, Meghan Knowles, Ursula Ostrander, and Pamela Sante.
Cucciniello said the show is one of connection and reassurance.
“My life has never been easy. I think that is one of the reasons I am an artist,” she said. “Through the hard stuff, I can open to the depth of my being to share my experience with others. The beautiful, the sad, the funny, the ridiculous. And maybe, just maybe, connect with an entire audience, or just one person, to say ‘You are OK. The world is beautiful. You are here, alive and loved. We are here with you in this precious shared moment.’”
Shows are at 7 p.m. except for Saturday when there will be a 4 p.m. matinee. The audience will be seated on the Palm stage. Seating is limited and the audience is urged to arrival early, as no late arrivals will be seated or refunded. Tickets are $30 adults, $18 for students. The show is appropriate for ages 12 and older. To purchase tickets, please visit telluridetheatre.org
