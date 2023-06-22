'Hey, show up. It's going to be fun'

Immigrants hold an important place in Telluride’s history, their influence apparent in historic buildings like St. Patrick’s Church and Swede-Finn Hall and in local lore that is peppered with characters like Swede Marie and French Alex, immigrants who settled in Telluride during its mining heyday.
There are also those customs brought to the area thanks to immigration, like Finnish saunas, Basque arborglyphs and St. Patrick’s Day dances at the Sheridan, as well as traditions of making foods from “home” like polenta and nissua.
And, of course, there is the very practice of skiing, with miners, mostly Scandinavian, using skis to move around snowbound mining camps long before a ski area was ever dreamed of in Telluride.
Celebrations were common too.
Telluride’s Italian immigrants, for instance, held a summer picnic throughout the 1920s in Ellis Park, which was located on the south side of today’s Telluride Town Park.
It’s fitting, then, that Town Park is once again the setting for a celebration of Telluride’s immigrant community: this year’s Community Fiesta, which takes place on Saturday, 1:30-4:30 p.m., under the big tent.
The event coincides with Immigrant Heritage Month, which takes place each June, and will include entertainment by five-piece band Agrupación Clave 5 and a DJ, as well as food, a piñata, field games and an outdoor gear giveaway.
Local advocacy group Collaborative Action For Immigrants, or CAFI, is organizing the event with support from the Wilkinson Public Library, Raíces sin Fronteras, Tri-County Health Network, One to One Mentoring, San Miguel County Public Health, Bright Futures, San Miguel Resource Center, Telluride Mountain Club, Telluride Foundation, Pinhead Institute, 221 South Oak, Town of Telluride, Angel Baskets, Johnson Family Foundation, Rotary Club and Uncompahgre Medical Center.
Local Briky Rodriguez was at last year’s event with her family.
“I really enjoyed it,” she said. “It made me feel like I was back in my country with the music, the food and the folklorico dancers and the atmosphere. It’s important to continue with our traditions and continue preserving them in the way we live so we can come together as a community.”
Claudia García Curzio, the library’s Latinx outreach specialist, is one of those involved in organizing the event.
“I celebrate Immigrant Heritage Month because I am an immigrant honoring the rich contributions that immigrants have made to our shared history and culture,” said García Curzio. “Here in Telluride, we have a huge immigrant population and it brings me joy to have the Community Fiesta to celebrate everyone. It’s an opportunity for our community to come together and strengthen those connections. It’s important for us to recognize our diverse community and to make members feel seen, but most importantly, to celebrate them.”
She continued, “Unless you are Native American, you are an immigrant on Ute land.”
Fellow organizer Ximena Rebolledo León pointed to the benefits of a diverse community.
“The more diverse our perspectives, the richer we are,” she said. “We all can learn from one another. When there are different cultures that are being included in community events, it’s a richer, healthier environment to live in.”
Rebolledo León also echoed García Curzio: “Thinking about the history of this country, unless you are an indigenous person, all of us came from somewhere else. It’s important to honor that.”
García Curzio noted that the event also has benefits for the local community itself.
“It's an opportunity for our community to celebrate together,” she said. “We all come from different places and we all have different stories to share, but in Telluride the one thing we have in common is our love for our community.”
Rebolledo León, a registered nurse at the Telluride Medical Center, pointed to the event as providing a festive, family-friendly environment and the opportunity for busy, hard-working community members to “take a moment, connect with others and just really enjoy themselves.”
She remarked, “Our community as a whole keeps growing. We’ve had so many folks who moved here during the pandemic, so many new folks who now call Telluride home — whether they are from Texas, Florida, Guatemala, El Salvador — and this event creates an opportunity to connect and meet new people. That’s really special. I want to say to everyone, ‘Hey, show up. It’s going to be fun.’ ”
Saturday’s Community Fiesta is part of a wider program of events to mark Immigrant Heritage Month, including a book club, Coffee with a Cop from the region and an event on how to heal from immigrational trauma.
What do organizers hope to achieve with these events?
Said García Curzio, “That representation matters and, with all of the events happening in June, that we celebrate our immigrants and embrace different cultures.”
Noted Rebolledo León, “I know so many people who say that they go to Mexico, or other places, for the ‘cultural experience.’ There is definitely this idea of ‘I travel abroad to tap into this cultural piece.’ By celebrating Immigrant Heritage Month and offering all of these events, we are telling the community ‘hey, this — living here in Telluride — is a cultural experience.’ We have so many cultures right here to celebrate.”
En español:
Los inmigrantes ocupan un lugar importante en la historia de Telluride, su influencia es evidente en edificios históricos como Iglesia de San Patricio y Swede-Finn Hall y en la tradición local que está salpicada de personajes como sueca Marie y el francés Alex, inmigrantes que se establecieron en Telluride durante su apogeo minero.
También hay costumbres traídas a la área gracias a la inmigración, como saunas finlandesas, arborglifos vascos y los bailes del Día de San Patricio en el Sheridan, así como las tradiciones de hacer comidas “caseras” como la polenta y la nissua.
Y, por supuesto, existe la práctica de esquiar, con mineros, en su mayoría escandinavos que utilizan esquís para moverse por los campamentos mineros nevados mucho antes de que se soñara con una montaña de esquí en Telluride.
Las celebraciones también eran comunes.
Los inmigrantes italianos de Telluride, por ejemplo, celebraron un picnic de verano durante la década de 1920 en Ellis Park, ubicado en el lado sur del Parque de Telluride.
Es apropiado que el Parque sea una vez más el escenario para una celebración de la comunidad inmigrante de Telluride: la Community Fiesta de este sábado, que se lleva a cabo de 1:30 a 4:30 p.m. bajo la gran carpa.
El evento coincide con el Mes de la Herencia Inmigrante, que se lleva a cabo cada junio, e incluirá entretenimiento de la banda de cinco miembros Agrupación Clave 5 y un DJ, va a ver comida, una piñata, juegos de campo y cosas de equipo para actividades al aire libré.
El grupo de promotores local Acción Coloborativa para Inmigrantes, o CAFI, está organizando el evento con el apoyo de la Biblioteca Pública de Wilkinson, Raíces sin Fronteras, Tri-County Health Network, One to One Mentoring, Salud Pública del Condado de San Miguel, Bright Futures, San Miguel Resource Center, Telluride Mountain Club, Telluride Foundation, Pinhead Institute, 221 South Oak, Ciudad de Telluride, Angel Baskets, Johnson Family Foundation, Rotary Club y Centro Médico de Uncompahgre.
La residente local Briky Rodríguez estuvo en el evento del año pasado con su familia.
“Me gustó mucho,” dijo. “Te ase sentir un poco en tu país entre la.musica, la comida, los bailes folclóricos y el ambiente. Es importante seguir con nuestras tradiciones ya que se sigue conservando y de esas manera puedes convivir con la comunidad.”
Claudia García Curzio, especialista en divulgación latina de la biblioteca, es una de las personas involucradas en la organización del evento.
“Celebro el Mes de la Herencia Inmigrante porque soy una inmigrante que honrando las ricas contribuciones que los inmigrantes han hecho a nuestra historia y cultura compartidas”, dijo. “Aquí en Telluride, tenemos una gran población inmigrantes y me alegra tener la Community Fiesta para celebrar a todos. Es una oportunidad para que nuestra comunidad se una y fortalezca esas conexiones. Es importante para nosotros reconocer a nuestra comunidad diversa y hacer que los miembros se sientan vistos, pero lo más importante es celebrarlos”.
Ella continuó: “A menos que seas nativo americano, eres un inmigrante en tierra Ute”.
La organizadora Ximena Rebolledo León señaló los beneficios de una comunidad diversa.
“Cuanto más diversas sean nuestras perspectivas, más ricos somos”, dijo. “Todos podemos aprender unos de otros. Cuando hay diferentes culturas que se incluyen en eventos comunitarios, es un ambiente más rico y saludable para vivir”.
Rebolledo León también se hizo eco de García Curzio: “Pensando en la historia de este país, a menos que seas indígena, todos venimos de otro lado. Es importante honrar eso”.
García Curzio señaló que el evento también tiene beneficios para la propia comunidad local.
“Es una oportunidad para que nuestra comunidad celebre juntos”, dijo. “Todos venimos de diferentes lugares y todos tenemos diferentes historias para compartir, pero en Telluride lo único que tenemos en común es nuestro amor por nuestra comunidad”.
Rebolledo León, enfermera registrada en el Centro Médico de Telluride, señaló que el evento brinda un ambiente festivo y familiar y la oportunidad para que los miembros de la comunidad ocupados y trabajadores ‘tomen un momento, se conecten con otros y simplemente se diviertan’ ”.
Ella comentó: “Nuestra comunidad en su conjunto sigue creciendo. Hemos tenido tantas personas que se mudaron aquí durante la pandemia, tantas personas nuevas que ahora llaman hogar a Telluride, ya sean de Texas, Florida, Guatemala, El Salvador, y este evento crea una oportunidad para conectarse y conocer gente nueva. Eso es realmente especial. Quiero decirles a todos: ‘Oye, ven. Va a ser divertido’ ”.
Community Fiesta del sábado es parte de un programa más amplio de eventos para conmemorar el Mes de la Herencia Inmigrante, que incluye un grupo de lectura, Cafécito con Policía de la región y un evento sobre como sanar del trauma inmigratorio.
¿Qué esperan lograr los organizadores con estos eventos?
García Curzio dijo: “Representación es importante y, con todos los eventos que ocurren en junio, celebramos a nuestros inmigrantes y aprovechamos diferentes culturas”.
Rebolledo León señaló, “Conozco a muchas personas que dicen que van a México, u otros lugares, por la ‘experiencia cultural’. Definitivamente existe esta idea de ‘Viajo al extranjero para aprovechar esta pieza cultural’. Al celebrar al Mes de la Herencia Inmigrante y ofreciendo todos estos eventos, le estamos decimos a la comunidad ‘oye, viviendo aquí en Telluride es una experiencia cultural’. Tenemos tantas culturas aquí para celebrar”.
