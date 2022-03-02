Telluride Gay Ski Week 2022 kicked off last weekend at the Liberty, with events continuing throughout the week and culminating with a closing party at the Liberty on Saturday night. After last year's cancelation, the week is a bit more subdued than in past years, director Rosie Cusack explained.
"This year being very low key is just to get ourselves all back together and regroup a bit, but without having so many events with lots and lots of people gathered. It just isn't right yet," Cusack said.
The week's festivities include all-day skiing, Ski Apreś at the Liberty from 4-6 p.m. every day, a Tito’s Gay Ski Week event at the Cabin at Gorrono's on Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., a Mid-Mountain Dance Party at the Beach at Bon Vivant from noon to 2 p.m. on Thursday, a KOTO Dance Party with Disco Fuego Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the Transfer Warehouse, and drink specials at Tomboy Tavern all week in Mountain Village. Local businesses are also participating in a window decorating contest throughout the week.
This year, Gay Ski Week won’t include indoor events like the White Party or Drag Bingo. However, all the events are free compared to previous years, where many festivities required tickets.
Started in 2002, people come from all across the country to ski, party, shop and enjoy the local community during Gay Ski Week. During a normal year, the event lines up with the Telluride Aids Benefit (TAB) Fashion Show, and the two celebrate together at the end of February. However, this year, the TAB show was held Feb. 17-19.
Sponsors for Gay Ski Week have also been slightly different for 2022, explained Cusack, who became director in 2016. Instead of high-profile sponsors like Maserati North America, the local community has banded together. Telski provided a lift ticket discount to attendees. Locals Lindsay Stahl, Hannah Max, Jessie Jacobson, Dave Strellner, Scott Kirk and Kristen Nassar are lending a helping hand in support of the week's festivities. In addition, local companies like Tim's Trauma Balm are also supporting Gay Ski Week this year.
"I feel good about what's been done and how this community rallied together to help make it happen," Cusack said.
Shayleen Soller has helped with previous Gay Ski Weeks. This year, she is bartending at the Liberty during the week's events. According to Soller, the kick-off dance party Saturday was extremely busy.
"The vibe is lit, and everybody has high energy and is stoked to be here. … They're excited to be in town," Soller said.
Soller, who identifies as part of the queer community, welcomes the diversity the week brings to the town.
"It's always nice to have a lot more diversity in terms of sexuality, and it's nice to have a sense of a bigger community coming in for skiing," Soller added.
Telluride Gay Ski Week has been featured in publications like Curve Magazine, He Said Magazine and Gaytravel.com. Gay ski weeks are popular all across the globe, from Aspen to Arosa, Switzerland. For Cusack, having one in a mountain town like Telluride is crucial in cultivating an open and accepting community environment.
"I can't say enough, nobody can, about how important acceptance and diversity and happiness of humans are, and freedom. The idea that we're in this small mountain town in the middle of nowhere may or may not be true anymore, but regardless of the numbers of people that visit here, we maintain a presence. ... It's really important for a lot of people to know that this exists out here in the country, so to speak. The week provides a sense of community to a lot of people," Cusack said.
Next year, Cusack hopes to "go big" with Telluride Gay Ski Week 2023 and create a substantial and exciting event bigger than anything they've put on the past five years.
For more information, visit telluridegayski.com.
