As the summer season begins to approach, the Telluride Jazz Festival revealed its 2023 artist lineup Tuesday morning. Set for Aug. 11-13, the festival is presenting a well-rounded, diverse mix of live jazz, funk, rock, soul and gospel performances, featuring Gregory Porter, St. Paul & the Broken Bones, Tower of Power, The Soul Rebels, Jamison Ross, Butcher Brown, and Lady Wray.
Keyon Harrold, Takuya Kuroda, Tuba Skinny, Shamarr Allen, The Legendary Singing Stars, Josh Quinlan Q'tet featuring Terell Stafford, Annie Booth Sextet, The McCarthy Trio, Telluride Student All-Stars Jazz Ensemble, Voodoo Orchestra, Deep Pocket, Hooligans, Inevitables, Worst Case Scenario and Stillwater All-Stars are also part of this summer’s festivities.
“We’re thrilled to have a progressive artist lineup at Telluride Jazz Festival this year,” festival director Steve Gumble said. “Gregory Porter, St Paul & the Broken Bones, Butcher Brown, Shamarr Allen and Lady Wray represent the current guard of artists blending the jazz tradition with modern hip-hop and soul stylings. Artists like Takuya Kuroda and Keyon Harrold will satisfy those partial to traditional jazz. The New Orleans jazz scene has strong representation once again from The Soul Rebels and Tuba Skinny. Of course, I can’t forget to mention Tower of Power. You'd be hard pressed to find a more iconic funk touring-group and we’re looking forward to their return to our stage.”
Festival tickets go on sale today (Wednesday) at 10 a.m. Three-day passes are $230, plus fees, single-day passes start at $90, plus fees. The following passes are available in limited quantities while supplies last: Patron Experience, VIP Experience, Jazz After Dark and camping passes. For festival information or to purchase tickets, visit telluridejazz.org/tickets. To purchase tickets by phone, call 970-728-8037.
A Spotfiy playlist was also released Tuesday.
“We've curated a Spotify playlist featuring the full 2023 artist lineup for your enjoyment. Listen to modern jazz infused soul from Gregory Porter, St. Paul & the Broken Bones, Butcher Brown, Lady Wray and Shamarr Allen, upbeat jazz-funk from Tower of Power, New Orleans brass from The Soul Rebels and Tuba Skinny, jazz from Jamison Ross, Keyon Harrold and Takuya Kuroda, along with fresh tunes from many more,” according to the release. “Discover hidden gems, up-beat jams and beautifully orchestrated arrangements. Tune-in and get a full Telluride Jazz Festival Artist Lineup preview. All of these artists and more will perform August 11-13 on the Telluride Town Park Main Stage, at select Jazz After Dark late night shows and on the ‘Society Stage’ at Elks Park.”
Telluride Town Park is renowned as one of America's most scenic and spectacular live music venues. Nestled among the aspen trees and surrounded by 13,000-foot mountain peaks, festival artists will perform on the state-of-the-art Main Stage. A secondary stage, "Society Stage," will host free weekend programming, including interactive artist and student band performances in the center of Telluride. The intimate performances on the "Society Stage" aim to further the mission of Telluride Society for Jazz to provide student music education. Telluride Student All-Stars Jazz Ensemble, Voodoo Orchestra, Deep Pocket, Hooligans, Inevitables, Worst Case Scenario and Stillwater All-Stars are this year’s student artists.
In addition, luxurious VIP and Patron Festival Experiences offer elevated culinary and cocktail aspects to the weekend. A fleet of special events round out the festival with free yoga sessions, a morning jam, a free historical walking tour, cozy late-night shows and more.
The 46th Telluride Jazz Festival, August 11-13, 2023, celebrates the rich tradition, modern styles and cutting-edge progression of the American jazz art form delivering an unmatched aesthetic experience. SBG Productions brings a new era to the Telluride Jazz Festival, showcasing three days and nights of world class jazz, funk, soul, folk and gospel, with a goal of community engagement and student education. A musically charged local culture, as well as a wide variety of special events, including interactive artist performances, kids and family activities, cozy late night club shows, and much more, will round out the weekend celebration.
Since 1994, SBG Productions is a full-service event and festival production company that specializes in the unique, multi-faceted live music experiences of the Telluride Blues & Brews Festival, Telluride Jazz Festival, Durango Blues Train and Telluride Gay Ski Week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.