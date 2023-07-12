There’s something magical about an outdoor movie night. It’s such a different experience from watching a film at home. You’re outside rolling out your blanket or setting up your camp chair; sharing snacks and catching up on summer plans as dusk falls. As you and your friends or family watch the last light fade from the mountain tops and the stars come to life, you feel the anticipation of a fun film ready to roll on the big outdoor screen. Maybe it’s one you’ve seen a bunch of times, maybe you’re sharing it with your kids for the first time. It’s a wonderful all-ages activity that’s free and easily accessible and it makes the film an event.
It's wonderful that the town of Mountain Village continues this summer tradition of Movies Under the Stars at the Reflection Pool in the plaza. It’s a draw for tourists as well as locals and a nice way to relax after a busy week. Taking place every Saturday until August 5, you still have time to watch four films. Screenings begin at sundown (around 8:30 p.m.). Bring your sweater and/or blanket and enjoy snacks and beverages from nearby bars and restaurants. You can look forward to “Lion King” (screening on July 22), “Back to the Future” (July 29, and great to see after watching the Apple + documentary about Michael J Fox, “Still”) and “Up” (Aug 5).
This week’s screening is particularly suited to the outdoor venue. “Field of Dreams” (1989, Phil Alden Robinson) stars Kevin Costner, James Earl Jones and Ray Liotta. Though the setting of Iowa cornfields may seem a world away from the center of a ski village plaza, but it’s that outdoor element and the suspension of disbelief that resonate. There are lots of dreamers: artists and poets in these mountain towns.
Nominated for three Academy Awards, “Field of Dreams” is akin to a poem about the lore of baseball. There are the fantasy elements of baseball players from the past appearing out of the cornfield but at the heart of the story is the journey for Kevin Costner’s character. He must visit the past to right some wrongs for others and for himself. The movie also includes one of the movie lines that is the most misquoted: “If you build it, he will come” is often quoted as “THEY will come”.
Based on the book, “Shoeless Joe Jackson,” written by W. P. Kinsella, the film resonated with audiences with its nostalgic look at small town America. More than once, someone refers to the magic in the corn field wondering if it’s heaven. Always the reply is…it’s Iowa. The inference is that beauty and grace of good living can align to make a place feel like heaven.
It's wonderful to spend time in the company of great actors like James Earl Jones and Burt Lancaster. Though I would argue that “Bull Durham” is the better film, it’s nice to see a young handsome Kevin Costner in a great role as Ray Kinsella. He and Amy Madigan (Annie) have great chemistry as the financially strapped young couple. She’s willing to let him follow his passion, even at the cost of the farm.
That farm in Iowa — which was actually two farms, became a tourist attraction. There was even a baseball game played there between the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox with Kevin Costner there in attendance. It’s now an annual event. When they filmed the movie, there was a severe drought. The field of grass had to be hand-painted green and thousands of dollars were spent shipping in water to keep the corn alive.
Another fun fact about “Field of Dreams”, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon were extras in the film. They appear in the baseball crowd at Fenway Park. Ben Affleck would later go on to act in another film directed by Phil Alden Robinson (“The Sum of All Fears”). The director had no idea Affleck had appeared in his earlier film.
Mark your calendars if you’re a baseball fan or if you’d like a taste of nostalgia, “Field of Dreams” is coming to a lawn near you: this Saturday, on July 15 in Mountain Village, and if you’re planning to see “Up”, don’t miss “Elemental” screening at The Nugget. The short that precedes the film, “Carl’s Date”, stars the characters from “Up.”
Drinks with Films rating: two tall glasses of corn-fed cow’s milk (out of 5)
