Wednesday, Aug. 17
1) Pick up free school supplies and get up to date with vaccines today at the Telluride School District’s Back to School Health Fair. It’s in the Miramonte Building from 4-7 p.m.
2) Mushroom Fest: The Telluride Mushroom Festival opens today, with a full slate of events from forays to walks, talks and more through Sunday. Visit tellurideinstitute.org for a link to the schedule.
3) Mushroom Poetry: The Mushroom Festival kicks off with a free reading by the fest’s founder, poet Art Goodtimes, and friends Wednesday at Telluride Arts HQ at 5 p.m.
4) Mountain Meanderings: Dr. Jon Kedrowski discusses Colorado’s classic hikes and recounts his most recent Himalayan adventures Wednesday in the Wilkinson Public Library’s program room from 5:30-7 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 18
1) Ashley Boling hosts a two-day Wild Mushroom Puppet Theater Workshop for ages 7-12 at the Ah Haa School today and Friday from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Register at ahhaa.org.
2) Heads up, teens: Hike Bear Creek and collect trash during the Wilkinson Public Library’s Earth Day Everyday event this afternoon, beginning at 2 p.m.
3) The Nugget Theatre hosts a one-night-only screening of ‘A Love Song’ (2022), about a memorable evening in the Colorado mountains shared by two old friends, Thursday at 8 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 19
1) Take a guided tour of Lone Tree Cemetery in the company of a docent from the Telluride Historical Museum this afternoon. Meet at the museum’s West Entrance Gate at 1 p.m if you’d like to come along.
2) Local band LVDY performs during Music On the Green today in Reflection Plaza. There’s no admisison charge; the music goes from 5-7 p.m.
3) The Sheridan Opera House hosts a Mycolicious Poetry Show tonight featuring poet Art Goodtimes and literary chums, beginning at 9 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 20
1) Nature guide Eric Hynes hosts an exploration of local gambel oak and ponderosa pine habitat this morning. Meet at Mill Creek Road (off of the spur) at 8 a.m. Learn more at telluridelibray.org/events.
2) Ritta Ikonen will help you prepare your Mushroom Costume for the Mushroom Parade today at the Ah Haa School. All ages are welcome; drop by whenever you like!
3) Don your costume, or simply stand by and take in the exuberant, phantasmagorical Mushroom Parade, which heads down Colorado Ave. to Town Park today at 4 p.m. “Fungi fanatics” will enjoy drumming and dancing (and you can too) until sunset in Town Park thereafter.
3) The San Juan Chamber MusicFest presents the highlight of this year’s festival, a classical concert in the Wright Opera House under the direction of pianist Max Levinson featuring the Ulysses Quartet, tonight at 7:30 p.m. Visit ocpag.org for tickets and to learn more.
Sunday, Aug. 21
1) No musical festival is in town this week, but music is being performed nonetheless (it always is in Telluride). Drop by Altezza, in the Peaks Resort, and take in the performance from 12-3 p.m.
2) Aspiring sourdough bakers (and kimchi makers), heads up: Ah Haa School’s culinary institute offers a two-day Foundational Cooking Class entitled The Art of Sourdough and Fermentation, tomorrow and Tuesday from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Learn more at ahhaa.org.
Monday, Aug. 22
1) Welcome back to school tomorrow! But first, creamy treats: The Telluride Education Foundation offers an ice cream social on the TES and TIS playgrounds this afternoon from 1-3 p.m., or until the ice cream runs out.
2) The Wilkinson Public Library hosts an After School Resource Fair Monday, where students can learn about after-school programs (and enjoy still more sweet treats) from 2-4 p.m.
3) Take a deep dive with a music aficionado into a seminal album tonight at the Telluride Music Company, where there’s smart talk and free pizza at 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 23
1) Astronomy aficionado Ramona Gaylord offers a stargazing session tonight on the Wilkinson Public Library’s patio at 8:30 p.m. Dress warmly, and bring binoculars, if you have them (they’re wonderful for stargazing). Ramona will supply the telescope.
2) Telluride Theatre’s Little Theatre supplies fun for young and old all month long at Market on the Plaza, in Mountain Village. The performance is tomorrow at 11 a.m. in Heritage Plaza (the market itself continues on until 4 p.m.).
3) The Ah Haa School presents In the Kitchen with Craig Childs tomorrow: the author will prepare a repast of handmade roasted red chile enchiladas beginning at 12 p.m. Sign up at ahhaa.org.
