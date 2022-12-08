Anya Taylor-Joy is so talented that I find myself going to films I’d usually avoid. You may have discovered her talent yourself if you obsessively streamed “The Queen’s Gambit,” the Netflix series of chess and drugs and abandonment issues. My first experience of her work was in the darkly comic film, "Thoroughbreds" (2017).
“The Menu” is also a darkly sarcastic film. I would say that there’s really no comedy, unless you find the thought of the super-wealthy getting their comeuppance funny. Many will. See it for yourself locally for the next week at the Nugget Theatre, beginning tonight at 7 p.m.
Set on an island, Hawthorne is an exclusive restaurant helmed by a famous chef. How exclusive? Only 12 guests are allowed to have the 4 ½ hour tasting menu.
The chef is played by Ralph Fiennes in a scenery-eating sneer. His chef has played God so long that he’s decided to turn his wrath on his much-feted guest list. We meet the douche investment bros, the snobby food critic and her sycophant magazine editor, a wealthy couple that has taken advantage of this experience one too many times, and a movie star and his assistant. The story focuses on the one unexpected guest, played by Taylor-Joy as Margot.
Margot’s been invited by a wealthy foodie, Tyler, whose date has canceled on him. Nicholas Hoult, so good in “The Great” TV series, is a huge fan of our chef. He’s expecting an almost religious experience during this dinner. His doting, slaving devotion to this fine dining is beyond pretentious. Hoult gets teary-eyed just hearing the description of the first course.
Margot is clearly a stand-in for us, the incredulous audience. As the camera pans the craggy driftwood on the inhospitable shore, we sense the island isn’t welcoming these guests. Indeed, even the crew there to meet the ship barely cracks a smile. The well-dressed guests are herded around the compound: a mix of farm, butcher shop, living quarters, and restaurant.
As they continue their inane chatter, it’s clear that something is amiss. Margot watches as the door swings closed behind them, feeling a sense of foreboding. As the evening’s events unfold, each of these guests is in for an unexpected and troubling revelation. Chef and his crew have a lot more on the menu than high-end cuisine.
The film is billed as a comedy-thriller-horror film. It does feature some bloodletting and a little gore but mostly it’s a revenge thriller. We learn a few characters' backstories, but the denouement comes down to our interloper, Margot, and her churlish date, Tyler. Chef has a particular interest in these two, and though he barely speaks to any of the others, Margot gets called into the kitchen more than once.
This is a story of rage against the entitled by those artists who must cater to them. If you feel that food prices are already exorbitant and find high-end dining distasteful, you may find this a great palate cleanser. You, like Margot, may prefer a cheeseburger to anything that’s been “foamed.”
“The Menu” is not a film kind to the foodie or the critic. It’s also not a lot of fun.
Drinks with Films rating: 1 free-range eggshell filled with pure ocean water (so you can drink the sea) out of 5.
