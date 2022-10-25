For its legions of be-wigged and fishnet-clad fans, news of the coming presentation of “Rocky Horror Picture Show,” performed as a live shadowcast alongside the cult classic on screen, is worth all the antici … pation. Telluride Theatre is bringing the popular event back after a three-year hiatus Friday at the Michael D. Palm Theater at 9 p.m. The show is a fundraiser for Telluride Theatre and Palm Arts.
“We are so excited to bring ‘Rocky Horror’ back live, to celebrate our community’s freakiness, individuality and fun,” Telluride Theatre Artistic Director Sasha Cucciniello said. “We have collaborated with the Michael D. Palm Theatre each year to bring this weird, wild event to our offseason.”
The evening will feature a screening of the movie with live theatrics performed by 20 locals. The cast features not only familiar faces to the Telluride Theatre stage, but some new faces will be taking the stage locally for the first time.
Originally released in 1975 as a parody tribute to science fiction and horror B movies of the 1930s-60s, the film quickly became a cult classic. It stars such iconic performers as Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon and Meatloaf.
“Rocky Horror Picture Show” tells the tale of Brad and Janet who are stuck in a storm with a flat tire who discover an eerie mansion belonging to the transvestite scientist Dr. Frank N. Furter. He and his mansion of kinky Translyvanians overtake Brad and Janet, and they lose their innocence as they’re introduced to Frank’s eccentric world of sexual innuendos, fish nets, dark humor and deviant characters, including a creepy butler and an incestuous maid. With elaborate choreography and iconic rock songs, Dr. Frank N. Furter unveils his latest Frankenstein-esque creation; a chiseled, testosterone-fueled hunk named Rocky.
The 47-year-old film’s popularity is astounding. For those who love its outrageous camp and gender-bending fun, attending screenings — most often late-night shows — became a prop-laden ritual. Longtime local and “Rocky” superfan, Lisa Knight, recalled how she and her best friend made the trek religiously, venturing from the Brad and Janet suburbs of Toledo, Ohio, to the town’s seedier district where the movie was screened.
“As soon as I was old enough to start hitching rides with anyone who had a driver’s license and keys to their parents’ car, we went downtown to the Westwood Theater to do the weekly midnight audience participation version of the ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show,’” Knight said. “My friends and I were straight, upper-middle white girls. We would wear our biggest jackets with the most pockets, stuffed with toilet paper, rice, newspaper, squirt bottles, hotdogs, toast, party favors … every prop required to participate fully.
“We knew every line in the movie by heart. We stood for most of it, dancing and shouting back at the screen as did every single other person in the packed theater. Weekly. For years.”
This year, Telluride Theatre’s shadowcast has a new director, the company’s choreographer and ensemble member, Cat Lee Covert. Covert is not only a stellar choreographer, but also has had her own star turn in the show as Magenta. She will, Cucciniello said, bring a fresh vision to Friday’s show.
“I am so happy to have someone so capable and passionate about ‘Rocky’ and to have fresh ideas with a whole new cast,” Cucciniello said.
Covert eagerly jumped into her new role in the director’s chair.
“It’s been an interesting and fun challenge to re-envision the show while keeping with the established structure that has made ‘Rocky Horror’ a funky and weird Telluride staple,” she said. “We have a solid cast of returning performers, as well as some enthusiastic new local talent. While town is slowing down, we can’t wait to bring the Late Night Double Feature Picture Show to our local community.”
Audiences don’t just watch a “Rocky Horror” shadowcast; they experience it. According to a news release, audience members are encouraged to dress in costumes, bring their own props, yell out their favorite lines and do the “Time Warp.” The audience is engaged for the entire show and are encouraged to spray water, ring bells, put on party hats, snap rubber gloves, throw things — playing cards, toilet paper and rice, and, of course, dance. Hot dogs, confetti and Jell-O are prohibited.
“Yes, we are serious,” Telluride Theatre officials said.
“Rocky” veterans know this show inside and out. “Rocky” virgins will, well, you’ll see. For stalwarts like Knight, the show always reveals new layers even though she’s lost count of how many times she’s tossed rice in the theater.
“I can still watch this movie from beginning to end and get something new out of it,” she said. “So much talent, creativity and bizarre humor, even all these years later.”
“Rocky Horror Picture Show” is Friday at 9 p.m., door at 8:30 p.m. Pre-sale tickets can be purchased for $20 at telluridepalm.com or by calling 970-369-5669. Tickets can also be purchased at the door for $25. VIP tables for four can be purchased for $200 with cocktail service, a bottle of bubbles, “Rocky Horror” goodie bags and other surprises.
A cash bar is available with beer, wine and other concoctions. Attendees must be over 17 years of age. Costumes are highly encouraged.
