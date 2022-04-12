If you’ve ever visited Camp V at Vancorum (near Naturita) in San Miguel County’s ruggedly beautiful west end, it will come as little surprise that its art-centric ethos is going even deeper. May 26-30, Camp V will host Planet V — formerly Burning Van — a full weekend of experiential art, installations, music, recreational opportunities and more.
Camp V — founded by Natalie Binder, and Jodie and Bruce Wright, founders of Telluride's One Architects, with investment from Steamboat Springs’ Four Points Funding, as part of the Opportunity Zone that invests in rural communities in Colorado — is located on 120 acres and is part of the growing vibrancy of the Naturita area. The main area, located on what Camp V-ers call “Snob Hill,” offers refurbished historic cabins, furnished Airstream trailers, glamping and tent and RV spots. At every glance, every turn of the head, the senses are greeted with immersive, artful encounters and natural beauty. It is here that Planet V will take place. Binder explained how the event came to be.
“The event was hatched with a group of music lovers and friends from Burning Man who wanted to support our project and have a more boutique experience,” she said. “Ticket sales have been off to a great start, and our goal is to keep the event boutique and intimate, but still support incredible artists. We have a great mix of local and out of town artists who are proud to add Naturita to their tour dates. We have 100 tickets left and it’s a unique spot to enjoy music in a more intimate setting. We are so grateful for all the support so we can continue our mission.”
Billed as “not a typical gathering,” Planet V begins Thursday, May 26, with a Happy Hour, Desert Disco to get things vibing merrily for the weekend to unfold.
Friday’s featured musical acts are headliner Fleetmac Wood. Don’t let the play on the name Fleetwood Mac fool you. It’s not a tribute band. This show will be a DJ-fueled, intensely visual reimagining of the music of the fabled British-American band. According to Fleetmac Wood’s Soundcloud site, their sound comes from “exclusive remixes and edits crafted for the dance floor, this DJ set and AV show is not a tribute act, but a rave that re-frames the music of Fleetwood Mac. Twirling through disco, techno and house, DJs Roxanne Roll and Smooth Sailing have taken this dance party from Berlin to Burning Man and shared their passion with like-minded hedonists around the world.”
Telluride-Ophir band Birds of Play are also on Friday night’s bill, along with Posh Josh. Two more DJs, DJ Brock and DJ Castle, will host a thumping dance party at nearby Lake V, and Zendo Stereo will be in your head for a silent disco.
Skiitour, a Canadian DJ and production duo, will rock Vancorum Saturday, sending good vibes to the stars wheeling above the camp. Kiltro and Peach Street Revival will get the party started. There’s another silent disco Saturday with Disco Chickens and Zendo Stereo, while down at the lake, Kendendo and Beatrixx Kiddo (formerly of Telluride) will put more miles on those dancing shoes.
The Sponges will headline Sunday’s Planet grand “V-inale.” This dance-a-thon fuses 70's funk, heavy bass, and nostalgic sample chops with a classic four on the floor rhythm. Getting boots scootin’ and hips movin’ is TV Broken Third Eye Open, Cut and Sew and Kendendo. The Lake V jam features Telluride’s DJ Wombat and Beatrix Kiddo. Sunday begins with a Burlesque Brunch.
Each day includes experiences such as an art workshop, sound bath and morning movement, in addition to music meditation, an aerialist, and fire art. Artists on-site include Anton Viditz-War, Scott Harris, Liquid Pxl, The Pariah (an art car and the DJ stage), Mindbender Art, Lilly Guilder, Stuart Mason, Annie Mitchell, and Time Out Room. Hiking, stargazing and more present opportunities to explore Camp V’s surroundings.
The festival is in step with Camp V’s prime directive.
“All of the arts and entertainment runs through our nonprofit WEarts and our mission is to bring art to the West End to foster connection, curiosity and creation,” Binder said. “Our work has only just begun, but though our artist-in-residences we have been able to bring world class art to the area and expose artists to a more rural setting than what they may be used to. Art is left at Camp V, but the impact touches many different aspects, to our local team members who assist them to those who get to experience it in their backyard. Art is a great connector and we intend to keep producing and supporting various types of art to continue to elevate the community.”
Tickets begin at $365 and include four nights of camping, music, Sunday Burlesque Brunch, Silent Discos, art workshops, morning movement optional excursions and out of this world art. Visit planetvfest.com for tickets and more information. Single day tickets will be released at a future date.
