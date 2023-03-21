2023 Mountainfilm speaker series

Mountainfilm announced Monday the Minds Moving Mountains Speaker Series, which will be a part of this year’s annual festival over Memorial Day weekend throughout Telluride.
The festival will feature seven captivating panels with thought leaders, journalists, activists, adventurers and visionaries. Topics that will be covered include climate, nature, inclusivity, water and how to turn motivation into action. Mountainfilm will celebrate its 45th year of indomitable spirit in the heart of the San Juan mountains May 25-29.
This year’s Minds Moving Mountains Speaker Series kicks off with the previously announced guest director Bill McKibben, who will address activism at a crucial moment for the climate and the birth of Third Act, an organization that encourages people over 60 to take action on climate and justice.
McKibben may be best known as a founder and organizer of 350.org, a grassroots climate action organization that in recent years has focused on getting institutions, particularly higher education, to divest from fossil fuels. He is the author of more than 20 books and helped lead a movement against the Keystone XL Pipeline. His influential 1989 book, “The End of Nature,” was one of the first books about climate change for a general audience, and his writing regularly appears in national publications like The New Yorker. In 2021 McKibben founded Third Act.
“His new organization Third Act is really putting responsibility on the older generation, which I think is important because we tend to say young people will work it out,” festival director Suzan Beraza explained. “But our generation created the problem, and we can’t just now neatly step aside. I think Bill will remind us of that.”
Sue Halpern, McKibben’s wife and New Yorker journalist, will talk about the future of artificial intelligence, ChatGPT and how it might affect our understanding of the natural world.
Water rights activist and TikTok star Teal Lehto, ProPublica journalist Abrahm Lustgarten and Southern Ute Indian Tribe Council Member Lorelei Cloud will address climate change and water in the West. Community organizer Juan Martinez Pineda will lead a conversation about bringing equity and justice to life through the youth-led power of the outdoors. Timmy O’Neill will emcee a special tribute to, and celebration of, the life of beloved long-time Telluride local, mother, activist, adventurer, 2021 Mountainfilm guest director and mountaineer Hilaree Nelson.
Nalini Nadkarni, Tierney Thys and Carroll Dunham will discuss disturbance and how it relates to ecosystems, cultures and our bodies. And longtime festival friends and supporters Cheryl Strayed and Tom Shadyac will wrap up the weekend by asking, “What Now?” The two will lead a talk about how to take the inspiration of Mountainfilm and incorporate it into real life in ways that are meaningful and impactful.
“We invite you to join us here in Telluride on Memorial Day weekend for inspiring films and events along with compelling conversations about engaging and relevant issues that impact us locally and globally,” executive director Sage Martin said.
Passes for the festival are available online at mountainfilm.org.
“As we’re coming out of the COVID years, we encourage folks to support us by buying passes to the festival,” Beraza added. “We wouldn’t exist without Telluride and are truly a homegrown festival. We look forward to celebrating 45 years with the Mountainfilm community.”
Established in 1979, Mountainfilm is dedicated to using film, art and ideas to inspire audiences to create a better world. Working at the nexus of filmmaking and action, the legendary festival that takes place in the San Juan Mountains is a one-of-a-kind combination of films, art and inspiration. Mountainfilm reaches audiences year-round through its worldwide tour and Mountainfilm for Students. In that sense, Mountainfilm has the power to change lives.
