Zoom sessions enabled the arts to continue to flourish during the pandemic — and perhaps no one has made better use of the live screen experience than a certain much-loved poetry group.
Cofounded by award-winning scribes Art Goodtimes and Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer — and co-sponsored by the Telluride Institute and the Wilkinson Public Library — Zoom has allowed the Talking Gourds, to, well, keep talking: its monthly sessions have allowed award-winning poets to beam in from pretty much anywhere in the world, and local lovers of the spoken word to join them.
What could wrong with that?
Actually, two things, Goodtimes said frankly. “We have a couple hundred” followers — an enormous number, when you consider this is an art form that may be deeply musical, but whose ‘instrument’ is the spoken word. Yet “on any given evening, 20 or 30 would show up” online, Goodtimes said simply.
“We wanted to expand our audience.”
The second problem derives from the first: “If you get on too many Zooms, you get so bored you feel like you’re going to lose your mind,” Goodtimes said.
Turns out, not every brilliant poet is a great reader of poetry. Sylvia Plath, for example, will stop you in your tracks: Elizabeth Hardwick described Plath as “Clearly, perfectly, staring you down” in her recital of the ‘pitch-black, Holocaust-hued’ poem ‘Daddy” on BBC Radio.
On the other hand (to this reader’s ear), T.S. Eliot’s reading of his seminal, devastating ‘Love Song of J. Alfred Prufrock’ is annoying.
“If Eliot’s reedy alto doesn’t deliver ‘Prufrock’s’ gravitas for you, listen to Anthony Hopkins read it,” the site Open Culture suggests (and offers a link).
“I want to animatepoetry,” Goodtimes said, to activate it.
One way to do that is to make it not only live — which Talking Gourds’ monthly readings are — but in-person.
Next Thursday, June 4 during Telluride’s ArtWalk, marks the first installment of a series Goodtimes calls Walking, Talking Gourds.
It’s the first time the Gourds will present live poetry in Telluride since Covid.
Goodtimes’ choice of venue was deliberate.
“I wanted to have this outside,” he emphasized, “in a place that offers alcohol service.”
That left one of Telluride’s finest summer spots: on the patio of the Sheridan Opera House’s SHOW Bar, in North Oak Street Park, where the reading next week will take place at 6:30 p.m. Goodtimes — author of six books of poetry, including, most recently, “Dancing On Edge: The McRedEye Poems” (Lithic Press, 2019) — will both guest and host this first evening. As with all Talking Gourds events, after announcements and the featured performer read, members of the audience are invited to share a poem of their choosing. This month’s prompt is both literal and metaphorical: Take off the mask.
The lawn offers a setting where people can drop by and watch and listen “without having to commit” to reading a poem themselves, or linger any longer than they’re naturally inspired to, Goodtimes said. “People can dip in and walk on,” he said. Of course, he hopes they’ll stay.
“I love poetry and the spoken word because you’re right there in it,” he said. “A film you can dismiss, and walk away from and get a drink.” An arresting reading, on the other hand, lingers. “Lots of people have asked us to bring live poetry back,” Goodtimes said, “and this is really the reason.”
The next two sessions will be in the open-air Transfer Warehouse, courtesy of Telluride Arts (“Venues for both these performances will walk the talk,” and relocate to the historic structure, a press release put it drolly).
Telluride DownLow duo Laura Idema and Geneva Shaunette will be the Gourds’ guests in the Transfer Warehouse July 7 at 5:30 p.m., and Nigerian-American poet and Colorado Book Award winner Uche Ogbuchi will read at 5:30 p.m. on August 4. Just like the Talking Gourds’ monthly online series, Bardic Trails, Walking, Talking Gourds “is free and open to poets, writers and storytellers of all ages,” Goodtimes said. He’s happy to present in-person poetry again, and not just because he loves the spoken word. After being treated for, and recovering from, cancer over the past couple of years — “Two years of being in hell,” as Goodtimes put it — “I’m delighted to be back.”
To learn more about the Talking Gourds, visit tellurideinstitute.org.
