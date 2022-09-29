How many carb-loaded, fattening treats can one can possibly pack into a single “race?”
The organizers of Ridgway’s 1K Rally Through the Alley, aim to find out.
You read that right: 1K. Make that 0.0K, if you prefer: this is one rally you can participate in without ever rallying from your couch.
“We have some people who pay an entry fee just to get the hat and the bumper sticker,” said Trisha Oakland, events coordinator for Weehawken and the Sherb.
Ah, the couch potato life: The phrase on this year’s hat sums up the appeal quite simply: “Race? Nope!”
The point, Oakland said, is to have a great, goofy time, while doing some good. “We’ve always said this race is for the ‘ART-lete’ in all of us,” she said. The annual event, a joint benefit for Ridgway’s Sherbino Theater and Weehawken Creative Arts through the back alleys of downtown Ridgway, showcases “this fun, artsy, quirky, creative community,” Oakland said. “There’s poetry on our alley walls, and murals on the back of the 610 Courtyard” (the outdoor theater behind the Sherbino). “There’s so much uniqueness in our little town,” it is therefore not much of a stretch, “asking people to totally embrace the absolute ridiculousness of this race.”
There will be seven ‘aid’ stations at this year’s 1K. “As if we couldn’t pack any more fat and carbs in to one route,” Oakland said with a laugh. The aid stops will have themes. New this year — in addition to all those donuts and bacon treats — will be a 1950s ice-cream-and-candy-shop stop, offering root beer floats; a pirate-themed Halloween Station will feature Pirate’s Booty popcorn treats and Halloween candy.
“There’ll be a jungle safari aid station,” Oakland said, “with animal crackers and zebra cakes.”
At the end of the run will be a tiki themed station, “with Hawaiian Punch for the kids and pina coladas for the over-21s.”
“Costumes are highly encouraged,” Oakland added. Those staffing the aid stations will be keeping track of — and voting for — certain contestants stopping by. The winner will receive the Carpe Diem Award, “meaning ‘I lived my best life at the Ridgway 1K,’” Oakland said.
So, does anyone actually run in this race?
“On occasion, someone will run,” Oakland replied carefully.
“We have a very special award for the person who does run, and who finishes first: a bronze figurine in the shape of a skunk,” inscribed with the phrase “You Stink, because you took the whole thing too seriously.”
Following the rally, there will be a wide selection of locally crafted beverages at the annual San Juan Barrel Fest in Ridgway’s Hartwell Park. Just as the number of treats at aid stations has expanded, so too has the selection at this year’s Barrel Fest. In addition to craft brews, wines and ciders, a pair of local distilleries — KJ Wood Distillers, which is based in Ouray and offers gin, bourbon, rye-mash whiskey and vodka — and Storm King Distilling Co., out of Montrose, which makes handcrafted whiskey, gin, agave and rum — will offer tastings.
“We’ll have three cider-makers” in attendance, Oakland said: Fenceline Cider, out of Mancos; Talbott’s Cider Company, from Palisade; and Snow Capped Cider, which is based in Cedaredge.
A couple of new wineries will be at the fest as well, including Sauvage Spectrum Estate Winery, which has a shop in Ouray. Highly recommended: Sauvage’s “frose,” a frozen rose wine and Palisade peach concoction that is “the best thing in the world after completing the Ouray Via Ferrata,” according to Oakland.
Also new this season: if you sample something you particularly enjoy at this tasting event, you can purchase more on the spot.
“If you try a wine you like,” said Oakland, “you can go home with a bottle.”
Registration/check-in at the Ridgway 1K begins Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at Ridgway Elementary School. The race begins at 1:30 p.m. and ends at Hartwell Park with live music and the San Juan Barrel Fest. Visit sherbino.org for more information.
