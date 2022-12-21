Wednesday, Dec. 21
1) San Miguel County Health hosts a free vaccine clinic for ages six months and up today in the county’s public health offices, which are located at 333 W. Colorado Ave. on the second floor. The clinic goes from 2:30-4 p.m.
2) All are invited to a community Menorah Lighting and Chanukah Celebration Wednesday at Heritage Plaza, Mountain Village, beginning at 4:30 p.m.
3) Swiss barley soup is on the menu at a Seasonal Supper with Marla Meridith in the Ah Haa School’s culinary classroom tonight from 5:30-7 p.m. Register at ahhaa.org.
Thursday, Dec. 22
1) Holiday Ornament-Making: Pinhead offers a free session in the STEM lab at THS today from 12-3 p.m.
2) Get in the holiday spirit with a classic film, ‘Elf.’ See it today in the Wilkinson Public Library at 1 p.m.
3) The library hosts a Cancer Support Group tonight for people experiencing cancer and those in remission, at 5 p.m. Visit telluridelibrary.org/events to learn more.
Friday, Dec. 23
1) Swing by the Madeline Hotel and shop the Holiday Market in the hotel’s lobby today from 3-6 p.m.
2) Make your own felt ornaments at the Wilkinson Public Library at 3:30 p.m.
3) The final performance of Telluride Theatre’s musical, ‘Susan and Kevin’s Holiday Party Saves the World,’ is tonight at the Sheridan Opera House. Show time is 7 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 24
1) Black Iron Kitchen + Bar at the Madeline Hotel hosts a holiday dinner tonight at 5 p.m.
2) There will be lessons, candles and carols this evening on the steps of Telluride Elementary School from 5-5:30 p.m., followed by warm drinks and treats in Christ Presbyterian Church across the street. All are invited.
3) Watch the twinkly Christmas Eve Torchlight Parade snake its way down the ski hill tonight at 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 25
1) The View at Mountain Lodge hosts two family-style holiday meals today, at 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Reservations are on Open Table.
2) The movie ‘Pinocchio’ plays the Nugget Theatre tonight at 5:30 p.m.; ‘Marcel the Shell with Shoes On’ screens at 8 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 26
1) The Wilkinson Public Library offers a free session in seasonal lighting, ‘Winter Luminaries,’ today at 2 p.m.
2) ‘Murder!’ That's the title of tonight’s mystery theater event at the Sheridan Opera House, beginning at 8 p.m. Visit sheridanoperahouse.com to learn more.
3) Set your alarm clock: There’s a ‘Coffee, Croissants and Cribbage’ session at the Wilkinson Public Library tomorrow from 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. (if you don't know how to play cribbage, someone will teach you).
Tuesday, Dec. 27
1) The Chilean folk-rock band Kiltro is in concert this evening at the Sheridan Opera House. Show time is 8 p.m.
2) Grammy-nominated recording artist Jewel performs tonight at a private residence in Telluride and twice tomorrow, at 5:30 p.m. and again at 8:30 p.m., at the Sheridan. If tickets remain, you’ll find them at sheridanoperahouse.com.
3) The movies ‘Pinocchio’ and ‘Marcel the Shell with Shoes On’ continue at the Nugget Theatre nightly through Thursday. Times vary; visit nuggettheatre.com to see a schedule.
