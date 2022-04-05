The 2021-22 season ended with a bang, as people literally took to the streets to celebrate the completion of another winter in the San Juans. But it didn’t necessarily start that way. The pandemic lingered longer than anyone expected, or wanted it to, and put a damper on day-to-day life, including severely impacting the lively local entertainment industry.
The historic Sheridan Opera House wasn’t immune to the effects and entered winter with bated breath, explained Maggie Stevens, the opera house’s PR and marketing director. But as the season progressed, the opera house was able to host more and more shows.
“This winter started out as a bit of a roller coaster; we had to cancel the Holiday Concert Series since omicron was taking over the town like that exact week, which was a huge blow. That week is our largest fundraiser of the winter and how a lot of visitors are introduced to the Sheridan Arts Foundation and opera house,” she said. “When we returned to regular programming on Jan. 15 with the Lil Smokies, we were holding our breath a bit about whether people would show up or not. January and February had really strong numbers with our shows, although I do think we had a handful of concerts that would have normally sold out had there not been the lingering specter of omicron still on everyone's mind.”
By the time March and closing weekend rolled around, shows were selling out, including Telluride Theatre’s always popular burlesque performances and two nights of The Infamous Stringdusters.
“We were ecstatic to have the season end with almost all of our March shows selling out. Feeling like we can operate in an almost pre-COVID fashion — no social distancing, no masks, no limited capacity — is a massive relief for any business, especially a nonprofit that relies on indoor group gatherings,” Stevens said. “Patrons had an overwhelmingly positive response to our return to programming. The whole staff feels especially lucky to work at the opera house when we get to see people genuinely ecstatic and joyful as they dance to live music. People really seemed extra appreciative this season to have live music.”
The opera house’s winter seasons culminated Friday night with another sell out, as hometown band Joint Point played a $1 Community Night show. Local DJ Wombat provided the tunes for the AftersSHOW.
“Closing weekend was great,” Stevens said. “Having such a beloved local band like Joint Point perform at $1 night, plus equally beloved local DJ Wombat at the AfterSHOW, was such a kind of chummy way to end the season. We don’t necessarily make much money and the band takes a pay cut for $1 nights, so to have it be worth it with such a fun, packed last show of the season meant a lot. We were dark the rest of the weekend getting some much-needed rest.”
But before the opera house takes a month-long nap, Stevens did provide some details on the upcoming summer season, which starts the first weekend of May with Young People’s Theater’s production of “Frozen” May 6-8.
“We will continue to program live music this summer and kick off the season (other than Young People's Theater's “Frozen”) with the 29th annual Wild West Fest, our weeklong mentorship program for underserved youth from around the county,” she explained. “Wild West Fest is back after canceling it because of the pandemic the past two years. We fundraise to cover the entire cost of the program for each child that attends. Kids attending this year are from Boys and Girls Clubs in Wichita Falls, Texas, and Denver, plus groups from the West End, Norwood and Telluride. People can donate to the program and become child sponsors on our website, sheridanoperahouse.com.”
While the opera house required proof of vaccination or a negative test throughout the winter, as of now, that’s not the case for summer.
“We are no longer requiring proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID test for events, which we did require for the full winter season. In accordance with CDC and county guidelines, as well as what other venues are doing here in town and the state, we feel comfortable removing those restrictions,” Stevens said. “We still have hand sanitizer available throughout the building and keep our multiple Molekule air purifiers running; guests are obviously welcome to wear masks inside the building, and we will keep a small supply on hand.”
