Beyond the Groove Productions and the Telluride Mountain Village Owners Association (TMVOA) present Emily Scott Robinson on Friday, July 14, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Reflection Plaza in Mountain Village, adjacent to the Madeline Hotel & Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection.
Telluride, Colorado songwriter Emily Scott Robinson beckons to those who are lost, lonely, or learning the hard way with American Siren, her first album for Oh Boy Records. With hints of bluegrass, country, and folk, the eloquent collection shares her gift for storytelling through her pristine soprano and the perspective of her unconventional path into music.
American Siren landed her on multiple 2021 "best-of" lists, including NPR, Rolling Stone, Stereogum, and more. Robinson's follow-up, Built on Bones (October 2022 via Oh Boy Records), is a collection of six original songs for the Witches of Shakespeare's Macbeth. Originally commissioned as a live piece for theater by director Colin Sullivan, it features Emily Scott Robinson (writer/composer), Alisa Amador (NPR Tiny Desk Contest Winner 2022) and Lizzy Ross (of duo Violet Bell) as the three witches singing through the tragedy of Macbeth in three-part harmony.
The free Music on the Green summer concerts occur every Friday through September 8, thanks to sponsors TMVOA, Madeline Hotel & Residences, Auberge Collection, Telluride Ski & Golf and the Town of Mountain Village.
To learn more about Music on the Green, contact the Telluride Mountain Village Owners Association (TMVOA) at (970) 728-1904 or visit tmvoa.org and facebook.com/BeyondTheGroove.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.