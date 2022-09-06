Punk rock and skateboarding go hand in hand. The underground sport and subgenre rose up from the streets around the same time, particularly during the 1980s behind bands like Suicidal Tendencies and Black Flag, and the two have been synonymous ever since.
Here in Telluride is no different, which is why local punk band Punk Sux is playing the Telluride Town Park Skatepark Friday from 4-6 p.m. to benefit the nonprofit Rico Skatepark. The local organization plans to build a skatepark in the Dolores County town, thanks to the ongoing efforts of Will Nolan.
“Like an old school skater, I just want a skatepark in the town I own a house in. Rico used to have like a little ramp, but that just get beat up over time with weather. Then it got taken down. So now I want to put a bowl where that ramp was, and this is a great way to do the fundraiser,” he said.
There will be a raffle Friday. Items include gift certificates from 221 South Oak, Smugglers, Stronghouse, Easy Rider, Oak, Uno Dos Tres Tacos & Tequila, and La Cocina. The Drop Boardshop and The Enterprise Bar & Grill are donating some schwag. Roxy Cox, Punk Sux lead singer and guitarist, is donating a couple posters from her personal collection as well.
There will also be a silent auction for three of the larger prizes. Judy Haas and South Fir Street will be donating an embellished poster valued between $1,700 and $,3000. Nolan, a chef himself, is donating a private catered dinner for four valued at $2,000. Sasha by Alexander will be donating a piece of handmade jewelry valued around $500. There will be free food available, though donations will be accepted in the form of cash or checks. Any donations can be made out to Rico Skatepark. Donation receipts will also be available for tax write off purposes. Shamrock and Sysco are donating food. Businesses that would like to donate can contact Cox at roxycox@gmail.com.
“Obviously, every cent raised goes toward building a skatepark in Rico,” she said, adding local skateboarder and Olympian Hagan Kearney will be sitting in for a song Friday, too.
Nolan and Cox also thanked the Town of Telluride, especially its parks and recreation department, for allowing them to host such a fundraiser.
“To my knowledge, this will be the very first punk show in Town Park,” Cox said. “It's not the main stage, but we're getting there. Baby steps.”
The organizers hope the grassroots effort continues to gain traction. Nolan, who is originally from New Orleans and grew up literally pouring cement for ramps to skate on, explained the funds needed to build a bowl would be around the six-figure mark. With the recent fundraiser endeavors, he plans to reach out to The Skatepark Project, which was founded by legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk, about grant opportunities. Nolan also met representatives from Evergreen Skateparks — the Portland, Oregon, company that completed the recent Town Park skatepark renovation — and would like to work with them in Rico.
“That’s the thing, skateparks are the most heavily used part of any park, so it's like, why wouldn't you want this in your town?” Nolan said.
As he’s done before, Nolan is comfortable of handling a lot of the work himself, but the first step is securing the necessary funds.
“A lot can happen within a year. If I have the funds, I reach out to a design build group like Evergreen,” he added. “ … It's a small project. It's not like some of these expansions of some of these parks that take months and months and months. It could go really quick. I've already reached out to so many people like with excavating companies and things like that.”
Best case scenario, Rico may be planning for and possibly see the beginning of a skatepark within the next year, Nolan said.
In other alternative happenings, Punk Sux has a show Saturday night at O’Bannon’s at 10p.m. There will be a $5 cover.
“We will be opening for ourselves with an acoustic set, then the full-blown, loud-ass punk show,” Cox said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.