Wednesday, Oct. 19
1) The LGBTQIA+ Teen Book Club, for grades 7 and up, meets at 4 p.m. today at the Wilkinson Public Library.
2) The Ah Haa School hosts a seasonal supper tonight — local chef Trang Pham presents ‘Spring Rolls Four Ways’ in the Culinary Classroom from 6:30-8 p.m. Register at ahhaa.org.
3) The Town of Mountain Village is planning two TV-and-internet outages over the next couple of days in order to relocate four of its main fiber lines. The first outage is scheduled for tonight, from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. Thursday.
Thursday, Oct. 20
1) See the season out in style: There’s a Free Box Fashion Show Fundraiser in the Transfer Warehouse tonight from 5-8 p.m. Costumes are encouraged!
2) Wilkinson Public Library hosts a Cancer Support Group this evening from 5-6:30 p.m.; visit telluridelibrary.org to learn more.
3) The second of two TV-and-internet outages planned for Mountain Village will take place tonight from 10 p.m.-8 a.m. Friday.
Friday, Oct. 21
1) The Telluride School Board’s Coffee Talk, featuring the Superintendent and BOE members, will be held this morning in La Cocina de Luz’s greenhouse area from 8:15-9:15 a.m.
2) The cheekily titled Not-So-Young People’s Theater presents ‘The Sound of Music’ tonight in the Sheridan Opera House at 7 p.m. Performances continue through Sunday.
3) Take a Lamplight Cemetery Tour in the company of a docent from Telluride Historical Museum this evening. Meet at the Lone Tree Cemetery at 7 p.m., if you dare.
Saturday, Oct. 22
1) The Zikr Dance Ensemble performs tonight in the Palm Theatre at 6 p.m. Visit telluridepalm.com to learn more.
2) Artist Cheri Isgreen hosts a watercolor workshop in Ridgway today from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. for ages 16 and up. Visit weehawkenarts.org to register.
3) Ouray County’s Upstart Theater presents the musical ‘The Last Five Years’ tonight in the Wright Opera House at 7:30 p.m.
4) Singer-songwriter (and Telluride resident) Emily Scott Robinson is in concert this evening at Ridgway’s Sherbino Theater. The music starts at 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 23
1) Last call for local theater: Sunday marks your final chance to catch the Not-So Young-People’s Theater performance of ‘The Sound of Music’ in the Sheridan Opera House, at 7 p.m. tonight.
2) Upstart Theater’s final performance of ‘The Last Five Years’ is at 2 p.m. today in the Wright Opera House.
Monday, Oct. 24
1) The Seventh Judicial District offers a free consultation with a lawyer this week by phone or via a virtual format (or in person on Oct. 28). Phone 970-252-4312 to schedule a conferral, or email 7jdlrd2022@gmail.com.
2) ‘Lyle, Lyle Crocodile,’ a live-action movie comedy based on the children's book series about a New York City reptile that enjoys baths and caviar, is at the Nugget Theatre this week at 7 p.m. nightly.
3) The Telluride Music Company hosts The Listening Club, a monthly deep-dive discussion of a seminal album, at 6 p.m. tonight.
Tuesday, Oct. 25
1) Start your day with Coffee, Croissants and Cribbage at the Wilkinson Public Library, from 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Registration is encouraged at telluridelibrary.org/events.
2) The library hosts a Storybook Art session this afternoon with the Ah Haa School in the kids’ program room at 2:30 p.m. Admission is free.
3) Mark your calendar: The Telluride Rotary Club invites anyone with an interest in Rotary to Happy Hour tomorrow at Smuggler’s Brew Pub beginning at 5:45 p.m. Visit telluriderotary.com to learn more.
