Mountainfilm is once again supporting the power of film, art and ideas to inspire audiences to create a better world.
Among its slew of documentary films this Memorial Day weekend is “Full Circle,” a story about what it means to dig deep as an athlete and a person and explores the challenges around spinal cord injury while celebrating the growth and redemption tragedy can catalyze.
The film “No Legs All Heart” is about testing the power of the human spirit and overcoming addiction while the film “Ultimate Citizens” tracks the struggles and triumphs of an at-risk Ultimate Frisbee team on and off the field.
Here’s what the directors of those three films shared this week with the Planet.
“FULL CIRCLE”
The film “Full Circle” narrates how, five years after he broke his back snowboarding on Vail Pass in 2014, Trevor Kennison became the first sit-skier to dive into Corbet’s Couloir at the Kings and Queens of Corbet’s Competition, launching his career as a professional athlete.
In a mirroring story, the namesake of Corbet’s Couloir, legendary skier and explorer Barry Corbet, broke his back in a helicopter crash in 1968. Until he died in 2004, Corbet was a seminal leader in the disability community, paving the way for Kennison’s superhuman sit-ski feats.
Kennison first approached director Josh Berman with a concept for a short film where he would return to the site of his accident to become the first to perform a double backflip on a sit-ski.
“The deeper I dug, the clearer it became that this was more than just a short,” Berman said. “At that point, neither Trevor nor I were familiar with Barry and his story, but as soon as I learned who Barry was, the project took on an entirely new life and direction. My end goal was to illustrate the theme of turning tragedy into opportunity — something both Barry and Trevor did — against all odds.”
For his first feature length documentary film, Berman spent four years shooting on location in Colorado, New Hampshire, Wyoming and British Columbia to organically evolve Kennison’s and Corbet’s interwoven stories.
“NO LEGS ALL HEART”
The film “No Legs All Heart” chronicles how, after suffering a terrible accident and subsequent years of addiction, André Kajlich aims to become the first double amputee to complete Race Across America, a grueling 12-day, 3,082-mile bike race legendary for eliminating racers.
Director Pablo Durana, a former distance runner, says his initial connection with Kajlich was a mutual love of endurance sports.
“André is a very humble and understated individual which is probably why I gravitated towards him,” Durana said. “I wanted the film to reflect exactly who he is. The more time I spent with André, the more I saw what a good human he was. I felt his story could have a real impact on people’s lives.”
A verité filmmaker, Durana enjoys filming moments that happen in real time where he has no control.
“I love feeling the pressure to capture that story and to capture it beautifully,” he said. “You have to not only think visually but audibly.”
Though most comfortable behind the camera as a cinematographer, taking on the director role for the first time allowed Durana to express new creativity.
“I think it’s important to step out of one’s comfort zone, and setting out as a director was a challenge I wanted to experience,” he said. “Which certainly pushed me more than I ever imagined.”
“ULTIMATE CITIZENS”
The film “Ultimate Citizens” features Iranian immigrant, endurance athlete, and counselor in the Seattle Public school system, Jamshid Khajavi, who shines on the Ultimate Frisbee field with “his kids,” the children of refugees and immigrants whose parents struggle to make a living and a home in a strange land.
The film follows Khajavi and his underdog team of kids as they prepare to compete in the world’s largest all-gender youth Ultimate tournament. Khajavi is funny, fiery and skilled at bringing people together, and by example, teaches empathy, conflict resolution, resilience and especially belonging.
Director Francine Strickwerda, who grew up in Seattle, recognized that the film could ignite conversations about what it means to be an ultimate citizen.
“In a divided country that’s in conflict around so many things, Jamshid really models how to make a community more welcoming for everyone,” she explained. “And he shows how much better that is for all of us.”
Her first time as sole director and producer of a film, Strickwerda says “Ultimate Citizens” is a story for immigrants and refugees, but it’s also “for anyone who has ever felt left out. And really who hasn’t?”
SCREEN TIMES
“Full Circle” plays on Friday, May 26, at 5:30 and Saturday, May 27, at 1 p.m. at Palm Theatre. “No Legs, All Heart” plays Friday, May 26, at 8:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 28, at 10 a.m. at Palm Theatre. “Ultimate Citizens” plays Saturday, May 27, at 10 a.m. at Palm Theatre and Sunday, May 28, at 5:15 p.m. at the Sheridan Opera House.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.