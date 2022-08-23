You’ve dreamed about it, maybe even researched flights and perhaps penciled in the ideal itinerary, but somehow, it just didn’t happen this summer. No matter. Telluride Chamber Music Association (TCMA) will transport you across the pond without any jet lag, to tonight’s Chamber Music Happy Hour, featuring Claire Beard on flute and Travis Fisher on piano for “A European Holiday” at the Transfer Warehouse. Doors are at 5 p.m., and music is from 5:30-7 p.m. The happy hour is free, though donations are welcome, all of which go to the musicians. And, because it truly is happy hour, the bar will be open for those 21 years of age and older.
Tonight’s happy hour is a musical journey across the continent, featuring the music of noted European composers such as Handel, Schumann, Grieg, Doppler, Martinu and Bolling. Special guests Adrienne Browning, Dan Molloy and David Homer will join Beard and Fisher on stage for a couple of tunes, as well.
Beard is not only an accomplished flautist, but she also serves as TCMA’s executive director. She has a simple observation for this and the final two happy hour concerts.
"It's nice, short and relaxed," Beard said in a previous Planet story. "People can come and have a lovely time and have a drink and listen to some music."
The kick-off happy hour event, the Wednesday before the Telluride Jazz Festival weekend, was a melding of jazz and classical. That show featured guitarist Donavan Dailey, violist Danny DeSantis, upright bassist David Homer and Kenny Goldman on keyboards.
“We thought it would be unique and refreshing to juxtapose Paganini and Charlie Parker in one concert. It so happens that all the players in this concert have roots in both jazz and classical. Seeing and hearing the virtuosic threads of both of these idioms come together for this concert is going to be a great experience for everyone involved," Dailey said ahead of that happy hour concert.
Beard further explained how jazz and classical are, in fact, closely linked.
"There are classical pieces that have jazz elements in it, or jazz pieces that have classical elements in it. It's not a big jump. I think those audiences crossover nicely, and maybe it will surprise some people as to how well those genres fit together," Beard said.
TCMA’s mission “is to promote exceptional chamber music to a broad spectrum audience. Through creative concert programs we will provide musical experiences of quality, intimacy and community interaction.” To that end, the nonprofit has not only hosted these happy hour concerts, but this year collaborated with Telluride Music Fest to present Summer Soirees, a week-long series of concerts in the home of Anne and Vincent Mai. This summer’s concerts featured violinists Deborah Buck and Min-Young Kim, cellist Caroline Stinson, and pianists Inessa Zaretsky and Orion Weiss. Dancers Casey Howes and Jake Warren, formerly of PILOBOLUS Dance Company, broadened the experience with dance.
TCMA is one of Telluride’s longest-running institutions. The Telluride Chamber Music Festival, founded by Roy Malan and Robin Sutherland, brought outstanding musicians to Telluride each August for 47 years. Today’s TCMA has worked to expand on Malan and Sutherland’s legacy by offering year-round programming. Musicians from beyond the canyon, as well as those that call Telluride home are featured throughout the year.
The Happy Hour concert series at the Transfer Warehouse continues Aug. 31 with Donavan Dailey and Annie Foxen on guitar and violin, respectively, and Sept. 7 with a keyboard-forward show featuring Travis Fisher and Colby Morrison performing works for solo piano (though they will play on electronic versions).
For more information about TCMA, to donate or become involved, visit telluridechambermusic.org.
