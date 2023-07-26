Grateful Dead music has become its own genre. It combines elements of rock n’ roll, jazz, country, bluegrass, blues and any other sonic sound on the musical scale. That music is paired up with lyrics so evocative and sublime they recall the poetry of Longfellow, Yeats and Whitman.
That is why there are likely more Grateful Dead cover bands than every other cover band combined. Tonight, one of Colorado’s finest Grateful Dead cover bands, Easy Jim, will take the stage as part of the Mountain Village Sunset Music Series. The show takes place in Sunset Plaza, adjacent to the top of Lift 1. The music starts at 6 pm and is free to the public.
Easy Jim is comprised of Kevin Reinert on bass and vocals, Dwayne Dodson on rhythm/lead guitar and vocals, Tyler Lucas on rhythm/lead guitar and vocals, and Zach Gorsuch on keyboards and vocals. Neil Gainous, and Ben Wright, are on drums.
Easy Jim's roots as a band date to 2018, but the origin of the outfit goes back years earlier to when drummer Ben Wright and bassist Kevin Reinert were playing in a Beatles cover band.
"I did not grow up a fan of the Grateful Dead at all,” said Wright in an interview conducted during the break of an Easy Jim rehearsal. "But Ken was a huge Dead Head and all we listened to on the road was the Grateful Dead. I'm 38, I never saw the Dead, I wasn’t raised on that music. My first exposure to it was in the Beatles van."
When asked what was the first song that pulled him into the Dead, he responded, “Terrapin Station. I love the way it is a story and that it has these distinct, separate parts both lyrically and musically.
I played classical music and classical music is structured that way. I also played jazz, and Grateful Dead music is very similar to jazz in the way that it is so improvisational."
"When the Beatles band came to an end, Ken was like, 'Let’s put together a Grateful Dead band.'"
Wright and Reinert live in the Gunnison Valley, and they were able to put the band together with players from Crested Butte and Gunnison.
A hallmark of the Grateful Dead was the way the band switched up their setlists every night. Wright says Easy Jim is true to that tradition.
"We never play the same show twice," Wright said. "We mix it up. We have a solid 20 to 50 people who come to every show and they get our setlists. I post our shows online. We know about 100 songs now."
Wright has performed the canon of Lennon-McCartney and that of Garcia-Hunter extensively. Which does he think is superior?
“Hunter-Garcia, because lyrically speaking, Hunter’s lyrics are so poetic," Wright answered. Hunter leaves the listener wondering what he’s writing about. The Beatles’ songs were more straightforward. And Garcia’s musical compositions are extraordinary.
“It’s been super fun diving inside of the music and learning every song,” Wright said. “It’s challenging music to pull off well. There are a lot of time changes. We play the two- drummer set up, which is fun and challenging as well. You don’t want to step on each other's toes. You need to hit those changes or it doesn’t work"
When asked what his favorite era of the Dead was, “I’d say 1989 is my favorite year,” Wright responded. “The vocal harmonies were really tight in that 1987-1990 era, and we really try to highlight our vocal harmonies. That’s one of the things that really distinguishes us from other Dead bands: Our harmonies are tight."
The name Easy Jim is derived from the beloved Grateful Dead song, ‘Althea.’ When asked why they pulled that moniker out of the canon, Ben laughs. “First off, it wasn’t taken, and it's hard to find a good name because there are so many Dead cover bands. But it just suits us. We’re a bunch of laid back guys in the mountains that love to settle back and play the Grateful Dead."
Geoffrey Hanson, a writer for the Sunset Music Series, is a former columnist for this newspaper. Easy Jim performs Wednesday at Sunset Plaza, Mountain Village, at 6 p.m. Follow the band at easyjimband.net.
