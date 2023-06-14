'Artful' atmosphere inspired by 'the return of things'

Before musical artists take their places on stage in the spotlight at Telluride Bluegrass Festival, visual artists have helped set the tone.
Indeed, the event’s organizers employ a whimsically titled “Foof” crew whose job is to “create an artful, creative atmosphere for the fest.”
The atmosphere doesn’t stop onstage: perhaps you’ve noticed the mural on the baseball field of aliens celebrating the 50,000th annual iteration of Telluride Bluegrass?
“We don’t plan to be there for that one,” artist Ann Hall said.
Along with her “partner in artistry,” Jacob Leeuwenbergh, Hall is responsible for the lighthearted, brightly colored (but not distracting, over-the-top or even, for that matter, highly noticeable) embellishments that will greet guests upon their return — or their inaugural visit — to festival grounds this year.
Telluride Bluegrass turns 50 in 2023, which means “We’re catering to a group that ranges in age from people in their late 60s to youngsters in their 20s,” Leeuwenbergh explained.
He and Hall fall somewhere in between. “We’re not millennials, let’s say that,” he said, laughing, “but Ann and I both have kids — and we’re growing into this with them.”
Two years ago, the visual theme of the fest was gratitude (The year before, the bluegrass festival had been canceled for the first time ever due to COVID).
Accordingly, Hall and Leeuwenbergh affixed a huge pair of raised hands on either side of the Town Park stage, to suggest thankfulness at being back together.
“This year symbolizes the return of things,” Hall said, and recreation and pilgrimages.
On the left side of the stage, a “mythical goddess” blows a dandelion — “Telluride is plastered with them right now,” Hall said — while on the right, another goddess captures one.
Just as dandelion seeds disappear on the wind to reproduce, so do attendees scatter at the end of each fest only to return the following summer for the next Telluride Bluegrass Festival, burgeoning families in tow.
“The idea is that we’re on Planet Bluegrass,” Leeuwenberg said. “What would you expect to find in this setting,” 50 years on?
“Happiness and love,” he said. “We’re a big family, coming together.”
On the pathways as you approach the festival grounds, you’ll notice “rainbows and loons and foxes and bunnies,” all of which are invoked in John Prine’s cheeky, blissed out number “In Spite Of Ourselves” that goes:
“In spite of ourselves
We’ll end up a-sittin on a rainbow
Against all odds
Honey, we’re the big door prize
We’re gonna spite our noses
Right off of our faces
There won’t be nothin’ but big old hearts
Dancin’ in our eyes.”
Hall’s a fan: she displayed a portrait of Prine, who died from COVID in the spring of 2020, the year Telluride Bluegrass Festival resumed.
By Wednesday afternoon — less than 24 hours before the 50th annual festival’s official start — Hall and Leeuwenbergh, who had been in town creating artwork “with a 70s vibe, that is also a nod to the future,” were nearly done.
“We’re almost there,” Leeuwenbergh said.
The only thing left was to sit back and enjoy the performances along with the rest of the Town Park crowd over the next few days.
And to think it all started with a sketchbook, which Hall draws in to conceptualize the themes she and Leeuwenbergh dream up, before he comes in and helps to make them bigger than life.
“We’ve been active the whole time,” Hall said. “I was just putting finishing touches on the mountain scene on the back of the Town Park stage today.”
The challenge lies “in how you represent your ideas,” Leeuwenbergh added.
“It’s one thing to write it down, and draw it in a sketchbook. You want to realize it on a scale that reaches many thousands of people. That’s the way it is with festivals: musicians do a set, but our art will be there for multiple days. We make something, and you see it during the day, and then at night the show starts and you’re so focused on the stage,” and the additional creative work of the lighting technicians comes into play, Leeuwenbergh said. “We tell them what we’re making, but we have no control” over what they come up with. “They love it when you get a stage” with artistic embellishments on both sides.
“It’s so magical to be below that stage,” Hall said. “We both get really emotional, sitting there and listening to these extremely talented musicians. It’s a festival with so many coming together to make it happen. (Planet Bluegrass President) Craig Ferguson mentioned all the people gathering” behind the scenes the other night, “from cooks to those who host to those who clean, to all the vendors. He didn’t mention everybody by name. He just called them family.”
