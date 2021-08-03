The new Ah Haa School for the Arts in the Silver Jack Building will open to the public for the first Thursday during this month’s ArtWalk from 5-8 p.m. The school, which moved into the new space in June, will have items from the 29th annual art auction on display for all to view in person.
“We are incredibly proud of our new home and so thrilled to be able to show off our new classrooms, studios, exhibition gallery and public gathering spaces,” the school’s executive director Marty Wollesen said. “More than that, we are so happy to have people of all ages learning, creating and sharing art. We still have a lot to do, but that is part of the fantastic journey.”
While final touches are still being added, the state-of-the-art space exceeded everyone’s expectations, he added.
“To a person, it is all so much more than we expected. It is one thing to see drawings, make plans and order equipment, but to be able to finally inhabit this beautiful place is overwhelming. It’s quite emotional to think about all the possibilities that are before us,” Wollesen said.
The school also recently announced the week extension of its online benefit art auction, which will now end Aug. 13 at noon.
“While bidding must still take place online through Handbid, visitors may view all the artwork in person. As always, there is a fun and fantastic array of experiences and services, as well, which can be viewed on bid on along with the artwork at ahhaa.org/ah-haa_events/art-auction,” according to a Monday news release.
Wollesen said the opportunity to view auction items in person at the school factored in to extending the end date. Plus, there’s a lot to see.
“There is so much incredible art, objects and experiences in the auction. We want people to see what’s available so we wanted to extend the auction and invite people into our new home,” he said.
But ArtWalk won’t be the only opportunity to view auction items, as the school will be open Monday through Thursday of next week from noon to 2 p.m. People can also make an appointment with Kathleen Cole, the school’s special events and marketing manager, by emailing kathleen@ahhaa.org. Be sure to register for a virtual paddle for Ah Haa’s auction in advance online at ahhaa.org.
The school aims to raise $200,000 during the current auction, which will go toward kick-starting programming to make classes and workshops accessible to all, Wollesen previously told the Daily Planet.
“At Ah Haa School for the Arts, we believe everyone is creative and the arts should be accessible to everyone at all times. Our fees reflect helping to support a living wage for artists and the necessary resources to offer high quality experiences that are a hallmark of Ah Haa,” he said in July, when the auction went live. “The importance of having a fund to support those in need, especially young people, is critical in helping us create access and opportunity for creative expression.”
The community’s active participation will help raise “critical funds” to help the school continue to “nourish the creative spirit through classes, workshops, programs and events for people of all ages in our community,” according to the release.
For more information about the school, visit ahhaa.org. For more on ArtWalk, visit telluridearts.org/art-walk-2021.
