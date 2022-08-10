The story of Butch Cassidy’s 1889 Telluride bank heist hits the stage this weekend, as locals Sean Mahoney and Sasha Cucciniello have teamed up to put together a one-of-a-kind show at Ophir’s Silver Bell Mine.
“The Invincible Three and the Great Telluride Bank Robbery of 1889” musical is an original “Western heist” production written by Mahoney in the spirit of Garrison Keillor’s old-time radio shows. Performances are Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 7 p.m. Tickets are $60 and can be purchased online at ajaxtheatricals.com. Shuttles will run from the Telluride Outfitters storefront at the gondola station near the Village Market in Mountain Village starting at 6 p.m. each night, with the final shuttle departing at 6:30 p.m., courtesy of Telluride Express. Shuttles will run back to the gondola station immediately following the show. The show will go on rain or shine, as the audience will be covered by a tent, but dress warmly. Guests are welcomed to bring a picnic dinner as well.
Mahoney, a veteran rock musical writer who spent years writing off-Broadway and whose musical “Factory Girls” is touring through Japan next summer, received two grants from Telluride Arts to write the musical about Butch Cassidy robbing his first bank in Telluride. The musical features a hybrid rock and hip-hop score that brings together influences ranging from Willie Nelson to the Beastie Boys.
“My family and I moved to Telluride from New York City’s East Village in 2015, after about 10 years in the city working to develop rock musicals I had cowritten,” Mahoney said. “I noticed the sign commemorating the robbery on Main Street one morning out walking my daughter around in her stroller, and it sent me off on a research journey that led to me thinking that the story of the day, and also the story of how Roy Parker became Butch Cassidy could possibly be told in an ‘Ocean's Eleven’ type of heist setting along with an eclectic bunch of musical styles from country and Western rock to late 1980s hip-hop. I was lucky to be supported by Telluride Arts District with two Small Grants, which let us do staged readings in 2017 and 2020 with actors, a band and our musical director Helen Gregory, who has been with the show the whole time.”
Telluride Outfitters Owner Mike Doherty, who supported the 2020 reading as the presenting sponsor and previously bought the Silver Bell Mine property in 2019, approached Mahoney about staging a production at the former gold mine 19 minutes south of Telluride.
“They were interested in the creative angle of the melding of producing musical theater on the renovated site. Along with my wife Emily Hickey as co-producer, we began to dream about the potential of the space at the Silver Bell Mine and the opportunity to help create a potential new oasis for multidisciplinary arts,” Mahoney said. “We can't wait to share the concert version of the show this coming weekend. We are really fortunate to be able to provide transportation to and from Silver Bell Mine from Village Market, which is about 10 minutes each way, courtesy of sponsor Telluride Express.”
The concert reading features local musicians and performers, with visiting LA actor Zachary Kanner playing the role of Robert Leroy Parker/Butch Cassidy. Locals Travis Fisher (Matt Warner) and Brian Scranton (Tom McCarty), as well as Meghan Knowles, Lionel Starr, Liz Forsythe, Emily Hornsby Davis and Miranda Beck also star in a variety of roles. Cuciniello is at the helm as director.
This weekend’s performance is a staged concert, acting as a proof of concept, with plans for a full production and a longer run next summer, Mahoney explained.
“I'm super excited to play at the Silver Bell Mine and to share these songs. Watching the venue blossom the past two years, and especially the last few months, has been very restorative after having my theater career on hold during COVID,” he added. “The uniqueness of the location, being so close to landmarks like the Rio Grande Southern Railroad and L.L. Nunn's Ames Power Plant, gives it a very evocative and special feel to the night. Working with local theater superstar director Sasha Cuciniello has been a dream, and the spectacular setting has us very excited for the idea of a full theatrical ‘chuck wagon’ production next summer on the site. … We hope to build a show that grows out of the community and feels like a natural outgrowth of the region's history and folklore.”
