Two upcoming Telluride Historical Museum events highlight Schmid Ranch and the rich agricultural history of the ranch, as well as of the region.
First up is Remember Me on Tuesday from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the museum.
The event is free and brings Marvin Schmid and his granddaughter, Kayla Schmid Brack, to North Fir Street for an evening of stories, a question-and-answer session and a screening of “Remember Me,” a short film that looks at the history of the Schmid family’s 900-acre ranch on Wilson Mesa, which was homesteaded in 1882.
According to museum executive director Kiernan Lannon, the event is important, in part to shine a light on the family’s campaign to save some of the historic outbuildings on what is one of the last multi-generational working ranches on the Western Slope.
As part of their efforts, for instance, the Schmid family recently launched a GoFundMe page titled “Save the Historic Barn Schmid Ranch” to encourage donations.
“There are a number of structures on the ranch that are falling down,” Lannon explained. “The Schmid family has applied for a grant with the state to help with the stabilization of these, but a match (in funding) is required. We thought an event like this would be a good idea so people can get an understanding of how historic the property is and how important it is to keep these structures around.”
He added that exploring the region’s agricultural history is another aim.
“The whole agricultural history, which goes hand in hand with our mining history, is important, too,” Lannon said. “We see this as a win-win: the Schmid family can raise awareness and we can delve more into agriculture in the area and how that supported the mining.”
He added, “I think people will enjoy the evening.”
Then, on Dec. 19, the action moves to Schmid Ranch for A Schmid Christmas with Santa.
The day out takes place from 1-4 p.m. and includes cross-country skiing and snowshoeing on the ranchlands against the stunning backdrop of Wilson Peak, along with a visit with Santa, storytelling, wreath making and hot cocoa.
“The Schmid family is organizing a bunch of activities, but the core activity is the cross-country skiing and snowshoeing in this special place of unparalleled beauty,” Lannon said.
The entry fee of $100 will go entirely toward the fundraising campaign to save the outbuildings. Those under 12 years of age are free.
According to Lannon, this year’s gathering will be similar to the Olde Fashioned Christmas at Schmid Ranch events formerly a fixture of the local holiday season, but with an important exception: There is no cutting down of Christmas trees this year, a move necessary to give the ranch’s woodlands a breather.
The museum itself reopens for the season on Tuesday.
This winter’s exhibit is the timely and thought provoking “Outbreak: Epidemics in a Connected World.”
The exhibit is the work of the museum’s former director of programs and exhibits, Theresa Koenigsknecht, who customized a larger display developed by the Smithsonian Institute's National Museum of Natural History.
Before she left the box canyon to do some travelling, Koenigsknecht collaborated with other community organizations, including the San Miguel County Public Health Department, Telluride Regional Medical Center and Pinhead Institute, to research and develop content that tells the story of the Telluride area’s past experiences with contagion, accounts that were in turn woven into the Smithsonian’s exhibit.
Lannon remarked that customizing in this way has made the exhibit even more compelling.
“We have this opportunity to put a national framework about the history of pandemics, viruses and vaccines, which was developed by the experts at the Smithsonian, through the prism of the local experience,” he said.
Lannon also pointed out that it has been a busy year for the museum, which brought on two full-time staff members: Mary Higgins, the museum’s new director of public engagement, arrived in June, while Molly Daniel, who had worked part-time at the museum since December 2020, took on the full-time role of director of programs and exhibits in September.
“With both Mary and Molly, we hit the jackpot,” Lannon said. “The community will definitely benefit from their enthusiasm, experience and skill sets.”
For her part, Higgins said that while the pandemic has thrown the museum a few challenges, “the team here is such a wonderfully resilient and smart group to work with. We’ve gotten pretty good at taking things as they come and switching gears as needed.”
She continued, “What excited me about working for the museum is the opportunity to continue learning and the value that (the museum) places on our team continuing to educate ourselves as individuals, not only on the richness of Telluride history, but in other areas that interest us as well.”
Of her priorities, Higgins said, “I hope to continue expanding inclusivity efforts and interactive opportunities for our community to engage with the museum, more specifically to give them opportunities to dive deep into our local history.”
Daniel said she is enjoying her new role.
“It's been great to focus on our region's rich history and find fun and interesting ways to present and contextualize Telluride's past for students, visitors and locals,” she said. “Recent programs such as our Night of the Telluride Undead on Halloween night, cemetery tours, fireside chats and even historic geocaches around town have not only allowed me to think outside of the box in terms of engaging audiences, but I hope have also given participants unique and memorable perspectives of what life used to be like here.”
Next up, Daniel, also a local artist, is getting the ball rolling on marking Telski’s 50th birthday.
“I’m beginning to research and develop next year’s annual exhibit at the museum, which will be celebrating 50 years of Telluride's ski area,” she said. “I have a background in fine art and design, so I'm looking forward to using those skills to create an experience for visitors that is both lovely and informative, and that will tell a captivating story that is important to our community.”
For more information, go to telluridemuseum.org. The museum’s website also allows access to its trove of historical photos, which are available to purchase in a variety of sizes and finishes. Visit telluridemuseum.smugmug.com to check it out.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.