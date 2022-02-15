The benefits of laughter are many. A good giggle can relieve stress and tension, according to the Mayo Clinic, which called laughter “the best medicine.”
“Go ahead and give it a try. Turn the corners of your mouth up into a smile and then give a laugh, even if it feels a little forced. Once you've had your chuckle, take stock of how you're feeling. Are your muscles a little less tense? Do you feel more relaxed or buoyant? That's the natural wonder of laughing at work,” the nonprofit medical center explained on its website mayoclinic.org.
Those in need of some humor can get their fix during this weekend’s Telluride Comedy Festival at the Sheridan Opera House. Returning after a year off due to the pandemic, the 22nd annual gathering starts Thursday with Locals’ Night and continues through Sunday.
Miranda Beck, Dave Stocker, Sarah Schwab, Marissa Mattys and Máire Higgins will perform for free in the SHOW Bar at 10:30 p.m. Thursday as part of the Silas Berrier Locals Show. Silas was an irreplaceable part of the Telluride Comedy Festival family and passed away in 2021. He assisted with production every year and performed stand-up himself.
Tickets for Locals’ Night are $40 or $75, while Friday to Sunday prices are $50, $60 or $145. All ticket purchases include a $5 fee.
Jeb Berrier, who produces the comedy festival in conjunction with the Sheridan Arts Foundation, is thrilled to be back this year.
“I can't believe it. It feels very surreal, like we were just here, and also like it's been forever since we did comedy fest. I guess it's both,” said Berrier, who is a former Telluride thespian and comedian now based in Portland. “I can speak for myself that I am pretty darn excited about being back. It was such a heartbreaker to not be here last winter. I think all of the comedians are very excited as well. It's just such a special thing, and it feels really good to be doing it again, and it's really so nice to be back in Telluride, especially after a few years of lockdown and general craziness. Time to laugh.”
This year’s lineup includes Rob Huebel (“30 Rock,” “Modern Family), Paul Scheer (“The League,” “Black Monday”), Andrew Michaan (“I Think You Should Leave,” “Podcast But Outside”), Claire Mulaney (“Saturday Night Live” writer), Beth Stelling (“Girl Daddy,” “The Standups”), Lily Sullivan (“The Righteous Gemstones,” “Killing It”) and Nick Thune (“The Tonight Show,” “Conan”). Both Michaan and Sullivan grew up in Telluride before landing in Los Angeles to hone their craft.
In putting together the lineup for this year, Berrier explained there were more factors to consider, particularly the unpredictability of the pandemic, but he wanted to bring back the regulars and feature some homegrown talent.
“We try to find the best, funniest and most talented people, who want to come to Telluride, perhaps want to ski, and who are really, really fun to hang out with. Done,” he said. “This year was a bit trickier than most, quite honestly. People were nervous about omicron, and we had to sort of wait and see how things were trending before a lot of people were ready to commit. Luckily things were headed in the right direction by February, so here we are. I am very lucky in that many of the people who come and have a good time here end up wanting to come back. Then it's just a question of availability, and this year, who's up for traveling while there still might be some you-know-what floating around.
“Everyone has been to the festival before, except for Beth Stelling. I've invited her many times and she was finally able to come this year, which I couldn't be happier about.”
Everyone is worth seeing, Berrier added when he asked who he’s most excited to have at the festival, but he’s especially proud of Sullivan, who he worked with in Telluride when she was younger.
“That would be like telling people who my favorite child is. But probably Lily Sullivan, because I directed her as a kid, and she's amazing. But also everyone. But, yeah, Lily,” he said.
After a rough couple of years, which included the sudden loss of Berrier’s nephew Silas, who had been involved with the comedy festival since he was a teenager, laughing together this weekend feels a little more necessary.
“I feel like it's always important. I know a lot of people, including me, really missed having a comedy festival last year, and it's been a really hard couple of years,” he said. “We lost my nephew, Silas, last June. He loved the comedy festival so much and was my assistant-helper on it from the time he was 15, so there's a part of this weekend that feels like we need to have some laughs for him as well. He would want nothing less. So, yeah, I guess it feels a little extra important this time, and it feels needed. I can't wait.”
Tickets and more info are available at the opera house box office,
by calling 970-728-6363 (extension 4) or visiting sheridanoperahouse.com.
