Recent festival news, including the Telluride Blues & Brews lineup announcement this week (see the full story by Suzanne Cheavens in today’s paper), is drumming up excitement for a summer season that most likely we be a return to normal after the pandemic altered the past two.
Telluride Bluegrass Festival officials announced recently that tickets for locals will be on sale Friday at Telluride Music Company, starting at 10 a.m. San Miguel County residents must show either an ID or utility bill. Four-day festival passes for the already sold-out June 16-19 weekend are $303, while and single-day tickets are $98. People can buy up to four tickets of each, while supplies last.
Planet Bluegrass Director of Operations Zach Tucker will be there Friday “to spill the beans about a few new lineup additions that we've yet to announce,” said Grace Barrett, the director of communication and partnerships.
“Zach will be announcing at least two big lineup additions on Friday. Headliner level big,” she added.
The festival lineup was announced in December. This year’s headliners include Tenacious D, Tyler Childers, as well as Bluegrass regulars like Sam Bush and Bela Fleck.
Barrett said people are excited to return for the 49th annual festival, which will more than likely not have capacity restrictions.
“The reception has been incredible. Everyone is so grateful to be back in a ‘normal’ capacity. We thought Tenacious D would be a fun artistic curveball in celebration of our momentous bluegrass re-gathering, and the response has been super positive. You'd be surprised to hear how many Festivarians are die-hard fans of the D,” she said, adding Planet Bluegrass is still considering pandemic-related guidelines. “ … It's tough to make a decision when COVID situations change so quickly.”
But you should grab tickets sooner rather than later because “Jack Black said so,” the local tickets announcement explained.
In the past, people have camped out on Telluride Music’s front step in order to secure their Bluegrass tickets, but that’s not necessary this week, co-owner Tom Nading said.
“I’d say excitement is probably an understatement. It’s a highly anticipated event. I think Bluegrass is something that folks just don’t want to miss out on. We’re getting a ton of questions, calls and emails, folks just checking in on the tickets. We’re excited to roll the tickets out on Friday. It should be really smooth,” he said, adding there should be plenty of tickets to go around.
The Main Street music store, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, has became a regular stop for festival musicians. It’s one of the things that make Bluegrass and the shop uniquely Telluride.
“Working with the musicians who play the various festivals is a big part of what we do. With festivals like Bluegrass, we have so many players that come year after year a lot of the musicians have become friends and customers. We look forward to catching up with them and hearing what they’re up to more than anything,” said Nading, who is a popular local musician himself.
He's also looking forward to this year’s lineup, including the curveball-of-a-headliner Tenacious D.
“I’m really excited about Tenacious D honestly, as a millennial who celebrated that album and the movie. I’m stoked,” he said. “They continue to bring an incredible lineup within the bluegrass genre. It’s definitely going to be another great festival. I always look forward to a lot of the greats. I’ve seen Sam Bush a million times at this point, but I still enjoy every minute of his set.”
The rest of the lineup includes Bela Fleck My Bluegrass Heart, Greensky Bluegrass, Watchhouse, the Telluride House Band (Sam, Bela, Jerry, Edgar, Bryan and Stuart), Punch Brothers, Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi, The Infamous Stringdusters, Aoife O’Donovan, Tim O’Brien Band, Peter Rowan, Chris Thile, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Rising Appalachia, The Lil Smokies, Kitchen Dwellers, Drepunk Loseling Monks of the Mystical Arts of Tibet, Le Vent du Nord, Twisted Pine, and AJ Lee & Blue Summit.
While the festival is technically sold out, there will be one more opportunity to grab tickets after they go on sale locally, but you have to be looking for them, Barrett explained.
“We've been gathering all refunded tickets since we went on sale in December. Our refund window closes on Friday, March 4. On a random Tuesday after that, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., we will put all of those refunded tickets back on sale,” she said. “We won't announce it anywhere, so it's up to you to check ‘See Tickets’ (on the Planet Bluegrass website, bluegrass.com) to see what is available. Keep your eyes on the Festivarian Forum, that's most likely where all the chatter about it will happen.”
