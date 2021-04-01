For many of us, it’s felt like an awfully long time since the last time we got to see a live concert or an in-person theater performance. This weekend — the closing weekend of the ski season — is famous in Telluride for its plethora of entertainment options, with bands on seemingly every street corner and revelers packing into eating and drinking establishments en masse to toast the culmination of another winter. While this weekend will be different, there is a rainbow popping out from the rain clouds in the form of live music and theater.
On Saturday, lovers of live music can head to the Transfer Warehouse for a free show by local duo Claybrook and Tom, featuring original songs and creative covers by Claybrook Penn and Tom Nading. From 3-6 p.m., Telluride Arts District will host the duo at the last après ski event of the season, with seating for a maximum of 100 people on a first-come, first-served basis, and pods are limited to 10 or fewer people from a maximum of two households.
“We had someone tell our staff recently that they had happy tears during one of our free après ski shows last week,” said Austin Halpern, exhibitions and events manager for Telluride Arts. “Music can be a powerful tool for mental health, healing or just enjoying the day to its fullest. Being able to experience it again with the energy of live performance and a shared — albeit, socially distanced — audience has been so wonderful. We're happy to support that experience for our community in a safe way.”
He added that the Transfer Warehouse currently adheres to a “Stand up, mask up; Sit down, mask down” policy as a COVID-19 precaution.
Nading, too, noted the power of live music to boost energy and raise one’s spirits. The towns of Telluride and Mountain Village, he said, have worked hard throughout the pandemic to provide safe ways for the community to enjoy live music and to support local musicians, but it hasn’t been easy for artists to access the same level of connection and opportunity throughout the past year.
“What used to be routine is suddenly this incredibly exciting and novel opportunity to spread some music and bring a little joy to people,” he said. “Seeing live music is really an exchange. We perform and then feed off the energy from the audience. It’s an amazing symbiotic relationship.”
The music of Claybrook and Tom, described by Nading as “mostly acoustic,” features “vocal acrobatics by Claybrook” laced with mellifluous guitar solos as the two bring the soul to both Penn’s original tunes and covers “that you’ve probably never heard played by two guitar players.”
Also on Saturday, theater aficionados will have the opportunity to attend a live performance of “Tuck Everlasting,” a Sheridan Arts Foundation’s Young People’s Theater musical performed by 11 high school-aged actors. Based on the popular children’s novel of the same name and Directed by Leah Heidenreich, the show spins a story of everlasting life, love, and the blessings and curses of time.
The show starts at 6 p.m. and tickets, sold in groups, are $25. Masks must be worn throughout the performance, which will take place at the Sheridan Opera House.
For Heidenreich, the chance to bring the show to life in front of a live audience is not something she takes for granted after a year of postponements, cancelations and countless difficulties brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.
“There have been so many things in life we have had to put on hold because of the pandemic,” she said. “One of the biggest and most important things put on hold has been live art. To get to be in a room with other humans and experience a beautiful piece of theater created by our community's young adults is something that you don't want to miss.”
