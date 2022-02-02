Mines are the cornerstone of small mountain towns across Colorado, especially in the San Juans. Photographer Thomas Livingstone aims to capture these mining sites’ history and beauty through black-and-white photography. In 2004, he moved to Silverton and became known as the “train photographer” for his work photographing the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad. Livingstone then opened his own gallery, Kendall Mountain Gallery, in Silverton. In 2012, he began photographing local mining sites around the town. Livingstone’s photographic collection, “Historic Treasures of the San Juan Mountains with Thomas Livingstone,” will be the Telluride Art Walk’s opening reception tonight from 5-8 p.m. at Telluride Arts HQ Gallery.
“A year into opening the gallery, I came across some old mining structures and photographed them in black and white and realized that there was a huge project that nobody had done, and it wasn’t your typical ‘colorful Colorado’ type of photography,” Livingstone said.
For seven years, Livingstone trekked across the region and captured mining sites that had long since been abandoned. He concluded the series in 2019, but said he could have kept going for the project is “endless.” In late 2019, he published a coffee table book “Historic Treasures of the San Juan Mountains.” The 160-page book features Livingstone’s photographs and historical writings about the mines by David Smith of Western Reflection Publishing. For Livingstone, it was important that the historical context and significance accompany the images. The book was published by Dual Graphics, the same company legendary photographer Ansel Adams often worked with.
For Thursday’s reception, Livingstone will display around 15 photographs from the “Historic Treasures” collection. His book will also be on display at the event, and all the images from the book are available for purchase. While Livingstone is based in Silverton, he often photographs mining sites around Telluride, like the Lewis Mill located beyond Bridal Veil Basin. Livingstone referred to the mill as “totally Telluride.”
Like Adams, Livingstone photographs in black and white, which presents unique but rewarding obstacles when photographing.
“I like the challenge of black-and-white photography. It’s a lot harder to get your subject to stand out in black and white. I use a lot of snow in my background so that the tones of the buildings would really stand out,” Livingstone said.
Christine Fonner, Livingstone’s business and marketing manager, first met him in Silverton when she saw a Facebook post that he was getting rid of some furniture. After their initial meeting, she visited his gallery and was blown away by his artwork.
“The photographs spoke the story of these mountains so poignantly and so starkly. I couldn’t believe that no one had really seen them. The book is great, but when you see the photos in high-quality print, large and with details … his work should be seen everywhere,” Fonner said.
One of Livingstone’s goals for the project is to preserve the history of the mines within these small communities. Since the project began, he has already seen countless sites collapse. Without historic preservation, he predicts most of the mines will be gone in 20 to 30 years.
“My goal is that future generations, once the mines are gone, will still be able to see and enjoy them with my photographs,” Livingstone said.
Most of the sites are tucked away deep in the San Juans. Livingstone reaches the locations either by foot, ATV or mountain bike, although some can be seen from county roads. Livingstone often reshoots once he has determined which time of day would light each specific mine that best to highlight its beauty. Each time he photographs, Livingstone is in awe of the century-old structure before him.
“The weathered wood that remains that is just standing in the backdrop of these mountains is incredible. These towns wouldn’t really be what they are today if it wasn’t for mining,” Livingstone added.
The reception for “Historic Treasures of the San Juan Mountains” with Thomas Livingstone will be held at Telluride Arts HQ tonight from 5-8. p.m. The exhibit will remain on display until Feb. 28 at the Telluride Arts gallery.
“I say often that it would have been a complete tragedy for these photos to never have been seen by the world,” Fonner said. “Those of us that love mountains, love adventure and love history want to see it all captured in a way that sparks all the storytelling we can muster. Tom has a keen eye for doing just that.”
For more information about Livingstone, visit thomaslivingstone.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.