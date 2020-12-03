Those sacred windows pointed at the top
I learned, today, are lancets.
And there are lancets, a stone’s throw east of
The two-lane highway to Gardner.
In the solitary shell of a church.
Miners imported that Gothic touch:
Old World to Promised Land.
Their new world is now ancient again…
—Mark Oreskovich
Almost a year ago, in January of 2020, the Talking Gourds Poetry club began accepting submissions for its annual poetry prizes, the Cantor and the Fischer awards. The world may have changed much since then, but the poet’s task is not merely to chronicle the times he or she lives in (that’s a journalist’s job).
A poet’s job is to write something timeless, and Mark Oreskovich has done that. Indeed, his prize-winning work “Sunflower Miners” (excerpted above), is literally of two times:
It’s the chronicle of a “cynical, doubting” present-day narrator reimagining recent history — a time when “booted, bonneted brides” and “handlebar” moustached grooms, members of a local community of miners (of which there is no longer a trace) united before a preacher in “the solitary shell” of an abandoned church.
“And what small souls were baptized” there, the narrator wonders.
Was there a dance-hall or saloon next door?
Or was it the dentist? The company store?
Oreskovich’s poem, titled “Sunflower Miners,” is the recipient of the 2020 Cantor Award, for the best poem by a Colorado poet, conferred by the Telluride Institute’s Talking Gourds program.
“It’s wonderful to honor Colorado poet Mark Oreskovich, who writes about local history and the miners who immigrated from the Old World to their Promised Land,” Talking Gourds’ codirector Art Goodtimes said.
(The annual Fischer Prize for 2020, conferred to a national poet, went to Jonathan Greenhouse of New Jersey for his poem, “Thanks a Lot, Shakespeare, for the Starling.” The judge of both the Cantor and Fischer prizes was Claire Blotter, of San Raphael, California.)
The fact that there are today two awards reflects how far the honors have come: two decades ago, only the Fischer Prize, named for the late Telluride attorney/poet Mark Fischer, existed. The award was the brainchild of Mark Fischer’s wife, politician/painter Elaine Cantor Fischer, who wanted to honor her late husband. When Elaine passed away four years ago, the Cantor award was created to honor her, too.
Last January, 230 poets submitted more than 500 poems to be considered for the Fischer and Cantor awards. “I’m delighted with how the Telluride Institute has grown this contest. Where it once attracted a few dozen local entries, now it attracts some of the best poets writing in America today,” Talking Gourds codirector Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer said. “And I love how it honors all poems, not just previously unpublished poems.”
Oreskovich’s poem ends on a note of grace.
How unlike cynical, doubting me,
Were those immigrant hands that sought their solace
Not in square-topped, finite frames,
But rather in arced and graceful lines,
Forever pointing upward.
How like sunflowers,
Those evaporated miners:
Rooted in darkness, deep-staked underground,
They dreamed, and they leaned, toward heaven.
The judge of next year’s Fischer/Cantor prizes will be Donald Levering of Santa Fe. To learn more about the awards, or submit a work for consideration, visit tellurideinstitute.org/talking-gourds.
