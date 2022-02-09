Over the last year-and-a-half, when gathering was difficult (to say the least), there was one place residents and visitors in the box canyon could safely go and be together: the historic, open-air Transfer Warehouse.
The building has hosted more than 200 free events during the pandemic, said Jereb Carter, who is responsible for the programming that takes place there along with Austin Halpern, Telluride Arts’ events and exhibitions manager.
“It’s a community-driven place,” Carter said. “A lot of people approach us when they see an open date on the calendar, to host a band, or a literary gathering, or a nonprofit event. We fill up pretty quickly.”
An example is the 2022 Olympics, and a trio of athletes from Telluride — snowboarders Lucas Foster and Hagan Kearney, and freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy — competing in Beijing this week.
“A mother of one of the Olympians reached out to us,” Halpern said. “We want a space for people to gather and support our local athletes, and so we’re offering free screenings of the Olympics.”
That’s on top of its regularly scheduled programming: On Saturday, for example, Front Range “Bluegrass/Newgrass” band Head for the Hills, will be in concert in the Transfer Warehouse. Apres-ski events with local musicians have been taking place “twice a week since about December or January, and are definitely picking up right now,” Halpern said. “You can pretty much count on free live music three to four times a week, through the end of the season.” (An exception is Head for the Hills’ appearance, which will be a paid show.)
Over the next few weeks, singer-songwriter Aubrey Mable — one half of the female duo LVDY — will perform apres at the warehouse. “We’ve got a show with Sean Mahoney and the Mahoney Drive Party Choir,” Halpern said. “Tom and Claybrook will be back with us a couple of times before the end of ski season.” And on March 4, the warehouse will present the band Disco Fuego in a fundraiser for radio station KOTO.
“This will be the second KOTO event we hosted,” Carter said. “We also partnered with the radio station to host their Halloween party, which was also a fundraiser.
“We’re looking forward to filling up the summer months, trying our best to host as many free events as we can,” Carter added. “On closing day” at the ski resort, “we’ll host a brass band from New Orleans. Pretty much everything we do is for the community,” said Carter, who recently learned his roots go deeper not only in this community, but the Transfer Warehouse specifically, than he’d suspected.
“I did some digging into old newspaper stories, and learned my great-great-grandfather, Henry Stanley, was the fireman for the transfer company. He oversaw the yard where they stored the train,” Carter explained. “Years ago, the warehouse serviced the high-country mines. Now it services the community, transferring all types of entertainment and culture and the arts” to guests beneath a big sky.
“I’m real proud of the space, and what’s it meant, and what it’s become,” Carter said.
Chilly winter temperatures are no problem for visitors to this open-air building, according to Halpern.
“It’s a little cold” at night these days, he acknowledged. “But we’ve added eight fire tables, in addition to the space heaters we have. Between those, and hot beverages, and local live music to keep people moving, I wouldn’t exactly call it warm. But it’s warm enough.”
To see a complete list of events, visit telluridearts.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.