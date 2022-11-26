For 25 seasons, the cheeky comedy ‘Bob’s Holiday Office Party’ has reportedly been “the longest-running holiday hit” in Los Angeles.
The L.A. Times dubbed it “Irreverent, crude and devastatingly funny!”
L.A. Weekly branded it “A sloppy, silly good time.”
The play’s central character is insurance agent Bob Finhead, trapped in a small town and dreaming of bigger things at Christmastime, a winking reference to bank clerk George Bailey in the classic holiday movie “It’s a Wonderful Life”.
Bob’s “whacked out friends and clients” — perhaps a nod to the ghosts visited upon Ebenezer Scrooge in the Dickens novel “A Christmas Carol” (or the outsized characters who descend on Bill Murray in the Hollywoodized version, “Scrooged”) — included a mayor, a stoner, a pair of farmers, the town floozy, and the pastor’s wife.
You might imagine such a production being a hit in a place like Ridgway, even before you learned the performances coming up at the Sherbino Dec. 1-4 have, in fact, been tailored to the community of Ridgway.
They’re under the direction of Colin Sullivan, the former Executive Director of Telluride Theatre and the new Director of Theatre and Storytelling at the Sherbino. Suffice it to say, Sullivan “gets” local sensibilities, and knows precisely how to wield kind-hearted, and sharp-tongued holiday humor, in service of a rollicking time at the thea-tuh.
“I’m so excited for this show!” Trisha Oakland, the Sherbino’s program director, said. “Colin did not write it, but received permission from the writers” — Joe Keyes and Rob Elk — “to modify it to incorporate local comedy, characters and inside jokes. We have a great community cast, and there may even be a cameo or two! Its premise is a holiday party, and we will embrace that with our holiday party surrounding the show, with drink specials and an ugly-sweater contest.”
The special performance of “Bob’s” arrives on Noel Night at the Sherbino next Friday, Dec. 2 and features free live music. Stop in for a spiky, festive drink, free tunes and butt-ugly sartorial styles, and stay for a sly sendup of the community!
Before “Bob’s Holiday Party” arrives, another community event will pack the Sherb. Tuesday night, ‘Daymaker,’ the new film by Warren Miller, will screen. The film played the Sheridan Opera House in Telluride Friday evening; if you missed it, here is a last chance to catch it on a big screen.
“We love showing the new Warren Miller movies at the Sherbino,” Oakland said. “We’ve been doing this annually since 2017, and the whole town comes out. We also love that Citizen’s State Bank sponsors the screening, which helps us to offer tickets at an affordable price.”
A performance by Erika Moss Gordon and Roger Moss is coming up Dec. 13 during a Sherbino Literary Evening event. Two nights after that, Mountainfilm on Tour, shorts from the 2022 festival, will play the historic theater, from 7-9 p.m.
Speaking of Mountainfilm, festival passes go on sale this coming week, beginning Dec. 1. The 2023 festival takes place, as always, on Memorial Day Weekend (which happens to fall this coming year from May 25-29). It will be an in-person affair. “We will not be offering an online festival in 2023 festival in 2023 due to low turnout,” the fest’s organizers said in a release Friday. “A limited number of early-bird Palmyra passes are available at a discount price of $350” (the passes usually go for $400). “Once they’re gone, they’re gone, so don’t wait.” Learn more about ticketing options for the 2023 iteration of Mountainfilm at tinyurl.com/2p93ab5u.
