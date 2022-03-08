The live entertainment just keeps on coming this winter. With less than a month left in the 2021-22 ski season, the opportunity to get down and boogie isn’t necessarily slowing down, particularly at the Sheridan Opera House.
After a busy weekend, Spafford starts this week of music Wednesday night at 8 p.m. As previously reported in the Daily Planet, the four-piece from Prescott, Arizona, are one of the most mesmerizing jam bands in the scene today, and that’s basically all you need to know.
Tickets for the Wednesday show are $35 for standing room and $45 for reserved balcony seats. All opera house tickets include a $5 ticketing fee.
But Friday’s performer, Baracutanga, is a little harder to pinpoint, though their mission and ethos is surely one everyone can get behind.
The multi-cultural seven-piece band representing four different countries (Bolivia, Ecuador, Peru and America) blends South American ancestral traditions with a modern sensibility. It’s that exciting and distinct Latin flavor that keeps crowds dancing and always wanting more. A tagline on the band’s website reads, “Baracutanga = People Dancing.”
“Baracutanga creates songs that cross linguistic and cultural barriers, building bridges between the south and the north, overcoming the barriers of discrimination and promoting intercultural experiences that empower Latinos and all people with a positive message of self-affirmation,” the Albuquerque, New Mexico, band has stated. “The band promotes non-violence, and their music as a vessel to increase and acknowledge cultural pluralism. Baracutanga’s live shows are joyous, intense and explosive, propelled by the sounds of Andean flutes, charango, accordion, vibes, horns, guitar, bass, drums, vocal harmonies and an array of percussion, often joined on stage by Afro-Peruvian and Latin dancers.”
Videos of past performances show high-energy sets that audiences can’t help but move to. Baracutanga has received multiple regional awards and recognitions throughout their career, and performed across the Southwest, Rocky Mountains and California, including stops in Calgary, New Orleans, Austin and México.
Tickets for the 9 p.m. Baracutanga concert are $20 for standing room and $30 for reserved balcony seats.
The weekend of music continues with Trout Steak Revival Saturday night at 9 p.m. The bluegrass band doesn’t really need an introduction around here since they won the Telluride Bluegrass Band Competition, which launched their career in quickly becoming a “quintessential Colorado band,” as promotion materials have said.
“The band’s brand of songwriting, balanced by their indie-folk and bluegrass sound, resonates to listeners and concertgoers nationwide,” the opera house shared.
Among the band’s accomplishments, the band won an Emmy Award for a soundtrack they contributed to a Rocky Mountain PBS program. Their music is also featured on Bank of Colorado’s radio and television advertisements. Trout Steak Revival also collaborates with school children in mentoring programs in Colorado and nationwide as part of the Can’d Aid Tunes Ambassador Program. Westword has named them Denver’s Best Bluegrass Band multiple times, and they were nominated as a Momentum Band of the Year by the International Bluegrass Music Association.
So, yeah, Bevin Foley (fiddle), Casey Houlihan (upright bass), William Koster (guitar and dobro) and Travis McNamara (banjo) have come a long way since their Bluegrass beginnings.
Tickets are $25 for standing room and $35 for reserved balcony seats.
Tickets for all of this week’s shows are available at sheridanoperahouse.com or by calling 970-728-6363, extension 4.
Anyone age 12 and up attending a public event at the Sheridan Opera House is now required to bring proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of the event. Ticket purchasers must also agree to the Sheridan Arts Foundation’s COVID waiver, which can be found on the website.
