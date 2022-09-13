Samantha Fish is happy to be back. The axe-slinging road warrior is currently touring the country in support of her latest album, 2021’s “Faster,” before heading to Europe by the end of the year. She also recently announced an Australian run in early 2023.
“We’ve been touring like mad all summer, honestly. We’ve just been on the road nonstop constantly. It’s been good to be back,” she said. “I feel like we’re finally getting to the point where we’re caught up on all the things we missed out on. Trying to make good on dates we had to postpone over and over and over again, so we’re finally getting back this level of balance, like a zero balance, so we can start going forward and make new commitments.”
In 2022, one of her stops is this weekend’s Telluride Blues & Brews Festival. She’s set to take the main stage in Telluride Town Park Sunday from 5:10-6:20 p.m., as well as the Fais Do Do show at the Sheridan Opera House later that evening at 10 p.m.
Taking advantage of the downtime the pandemic afforded her, Fish wrote and recorded “Faster,” an album that debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s US Top Blues Albums Chart when it was released on Sept. 10, 2021. While she admitted to feeling a bit somber at the beginning of the process, the album took shape nicely with the help of producer Martin Kierszenbaum. The result is a blues-infused rock record.
“It is a little weird doing something in such an uncertain time, like, ‘If I do this now, will it be ready?’ Usually, you do things with the intentions of timing it strategically so you’ll have a tour to be able to support it. To make that record kind of blind was a little odd because it was like, ‘How are we going to support this if the world is still messed up nine months or a year from now?’ And it was, but we made it work,” Fish said. “It was the only use of time just to be creative and go inward and isolate and do something on your own and make something happen the best way you can.”
Fish employed Zoom for the first time in collaborating with fellow players, which she said she enjoyed compared to writing records “in a state of constant motion.”
“But you’re also drawing from experiences that you’re having. The double-edged sword was, yes, I was home and had nothing but time to focus on creating a record, but there was a lot of days where I was like, ‘I have zero inspiration because I’ve been staring at these same four walls for the past six months and nothing has changed except for the world outside,’” she added. “When I first started the process, it was kind of a melancholy one. … I was worried the record was going to be a little too sad. As the pandemic kind of stretched on and the record started taking shape like the time period that I wanted to do it and the idea behind it, and I got the producer in place. … As that started happening, I started feeling more positive and empowered. I had control over this album. I had control over what I wanted this to be and where I wanted it to go.
“I wanted it to be something that made people feel good when they listened to it, and I wanted it to be something that was exciting and danceable, fiery guitar solos. I didn’t just want it to be a dirge. I think it took shape as something that was energetic and, of course, Martin colored it, too.”
But for an entertainer like Fish, returning to the road and hitting different cities each night was ultimately where she’d bring “Faster” to life.
“The thing is I really do like working and touring and going to see people in different places. For me I’m still in that phase where I’m hungry and want to go out and make things happen in a physical form. It’s hard for me to feel like the needle is moving when I’m sitting at my house. I know it’s important, and I do try to take the down time for me, but after a few days off I do start to feel a little crazy, like, ‘I need to get back out there, nothing’s happening,’” she explained.
A Blues & Brews regular at this point, Fish said she feels “like I’m back home again” every time she takes the main stage and looks out at the audience and surrounding mountains.
“Coming out to Telluride was such a big thing. I remember staring at that lineup from the time that I was 18 or 19. I would see the lineup come out every year. To me, Telluride has always been one of the tastemaker festivals. You see a lot of the talent that’s curated at that festival, and they have their finger on the pulse of what’s current and what’s happening. They put on a great show. To be included on that is always such on honor. To be invited back year after year after year that’s been really, really cool,” she added. “ … It’s a high point of my year every year.”
For those who may be unfamiliar with Fish and her face-melting fury, courtesy of her signature white Gibson SG, be prepared to pick your jaws up off the ground.
“Everybody leaves it all on stage. I want the crowd to be engaged. I want them leaving feeling good. I’m trying to connect with people. Really that’s my ultimate goal is connection with the crowd. Taking them on a journey with the show. There are a lot of ups and downs,” she said. “It’s guitar-driven, badass rock ’n’ roll. I’d say the blues is the cornerstone foundation of everything I do, but we kind of cross a few different genre lines. It’s hard for me to describe the show in a nutshell, you just got to come see it.”
For more information about this year’s festival, including the complete schedule, visit tellurideblues.com.
