As the summer season begins to, the Telluride Jazz Festival revealed its 2022 artist lineup Wednesday afternoon. Set on August 12-14, the festival presents a well-rounded, diverse mix of live jazz, funk, rock, soul and gospel performances, featuring Yola, The Motet (with special guests TBA), Terence Blanchard featuring The E-Collective & Turtle Island Quartet, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, Dee Dee Bridgewater and The Memphis Soulphony, and many more. The complete list of announced artists is included below.
“We’re really looking forward to this exciting and dynamic lineup showcasing the best in jazz, soul, funk and more," said Patrick Shehan, director of festival partnerships, according to a news release. "With six Grammy nominations in the past two years and a long list of critical acclaim, Yola was a must-have at the festival. She is the best soul singer touring right now hands down. The energy of Cory Wong’s live performance is unmatched and an outstanding modern display of jazz and funk. Wong has played giant venues with his band Vulfpeck, and we’re incredibly lucky to have him in our intimate setting. Telluride loves New Orleans jazz music and Terence Blanchard is one of the cities’ most treasured artists. He will fit right in. And I can’t forget Colorado’s revered funk outfit, The Motet. We are thrilled to welcome them to the Telluride Jazz Festival main stage with some special guests for a dance party.”
Telluride Town Park is renowned as one of America's most scenic and spectacular live music venues. Nestled among the aspen trees and surrounded by 13,000-foot mountain peaks, festival artists will perform on the state-of-the-art main stage. A secondary stage, the free "Society Stage," will host weekend programming, including interactive artist and student band performances in the center of Telluride. The intimate performances on the "Society Stage" aim to further the mission of Telluride Society for Jazz to provide student music education.
In addition, luxurious VIP and patron festival experiences offer elevated culinary and cocktail aspects to the weekend. A fleet of special events round out the festival with free yoga sessions, morning jam collaborations, a free historical walking tour, cozy late-night shows and more.
The complete 2022 Telluride Jazz Festival artist lineup includes Yola, The Motet (with special guests TBA), Cory Wong, Terence Blanchard featuring The E-Collective & Turtle Island Quartet, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, Dee Dee Bridgewater and The Memphis Soulphony, Grupo Fantasma , Kelly Finnigan & The Atonements, The Lee Boys, Rufus Reid, The Airmen of Note, Joel Ross, Ghost Funk Orchestra, Crescent Super Band, The Benny Benack III Quartet, Joe Smith & The Spicy Pickles, The McCarthy Trio, Telluride Student All-Stars Jazz, Ensemble, Vicious Beat, Voodoo Orchestra, Hooligans Brass Band, Deep Pocket, Random Abstract, and Stillwater All-Stars
Festival tickets are on sale now. Three-day passes are $210 plus fees, single-day passes start at $75 plus fees. The following passes are limited in quantities while supplies last patron experience, "Jazz After Dark" and four-day camping passes. For festival information or to purchase tickets, visit telluridejazz.org/tickets. To purchase tickets by phone, call 970-728-8037.
