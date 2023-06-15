Mary Chapin Carpenter returns to the place that made her a Hall of Famer

When it comes to the pantheon of Telluride Bluegrass Festival luminaries, Mary Chapin Carpenter is a first-ballot Hall of Famer.
She first arrived on a Saturday afternoon set in 1990, seemingly out of nowhere, and she quickly became one of the festival’s greatest ambassadors.
Now she’s back in Telluride for the 50th festival and performs on Saturday at 7 p.m.
If you were there for her first Telluride set in 1990, it definitely had that “Eureka!” feeling to it.
The crowd was relaxed, as they can get on a sunny afternoon, keeping an eye out for an opportunity to have expectations surpassed.
By the end of her set, some 10,000 festivarians were in love with an artist who was at once one of the most literate songwriters to ever grace the Fred Shellman Memorial stage and simultaneously a dynamic performer who got the sun-drenched crowd to find their feet and dance like they’d never known how. Resistance was futile.
To hear Carpenter tell it, the feeling was mutual.
“The crowd is key to the experience,” Carpenter told the Planet. “They’re so generous to anyone who steps out on that stage. That’s the joy, obviously, on so many levels of feeling connected. But the Telluride audience is like none other. They make you feel so welcome. And it doesn’t matter what time of day or evening. They open their ears, they open their hearts, they open their arms and make you feel loved and welcomed.”
Carpenter went on to play 11 bluegrass festivals between 1990 and 2003, and she was actually the voice of Telluride Bluegrass Festival through her narration of the original video chronicling the festival.
She’s been away for 20 years, but it’s hard to think of an artist whose return to Telluride has been more fervently anticipated.
“I knew of the festival, of course,” Carpenter said, recalling her first impression. “It felt so thrilling to be invited. I had never been to anything quite like that before. And all the artists that I revere, just to be there, it felt amazing. And to be invited back now all these years later — I don’t even really have a tidy way to express to you how thrilled and honored I feel. We’re just so happy to be returning.”
Shortly after her Telluride appearance, it seemed the whole world came to know Carpenter.
She won five Grammy awards in the years to follow, including four consecutive Grammys for Best Female Country Performance from 1992-1995.
“It’s such a cliché, but it’s like one of those full-circle moments,” Carpenter admitted. “You just feel that life can be a beautiful circle. When you get the chance to come back around to something that means so much to you, it just feels like such a gift.”
She was already a fan of so many of the mainstays of the festival, and guest artists like Tony Rice and Mark O’Connor had already appeared on her first album, “Hometown Girl” (1987).
“Those artists, they’re heroes to me,” Carpenter said, and you could almost hear her blush over the phone. “Any sort of fairy dust that connects them all at the festival itself, it’s just a glow.”
Even 34 years later, you’ll find folks who remember the momentum of her set building with each song.
When she played “Opening Act,” (as in, “You don’t know me, I’m the opening act,”) the high-musical-IQ crowd went crazy, and when she came back a year later having taken the world by storm in the interim, the song moved from mid-set comic relief to a triumphant set-closing encore.
She’d been in the trenches, opening for Emmylou Harris years before, and in 1990, pretty much everyone on the bill was opening for James Taylor.
She’d go on to record with both artists, and her friendship with Harris has stood the test of time.
“I remember being 16 years old and knowing every word to every song for all of her records that I had,” Carpenter said. “To finally meet her, much less sing with her, it’s like you’re forever your 16-year-old self. I toured with Emmy last summer, and that same feeling came over me very, very quickly. When you meet someone that you love and respect and revere so deeply, and they make you feel welcome, and they make you feel seen and heard, they have given you this beautiful gift. And that’s what people like her are known for. They’re so loved in their musical communities, and in the world at large, and it’s because they are so generous and compassionate and empathetic, they’re just one of the good people.”
Among the annual festival highlights in those days were Carpenter’s sets with Shawn Colvin.
They knew each other before playing in Telluride, but they debuted the same year, and their constant crashing of each other’s sets charmed and intrigued audiences so much so that if one shows up at the festival without the other, people start to wonder.
“It’s funny, because today we announced a new live tour coming up together,” Carpenter said. “It speaks to the longevity of our friendship. She’s amazing. We’ve had some great times out there during our workshops in Elks Park, and we’ve played there in the offseason as well together.”
Carpenter’s sustained first impression with her audience was fueled by songs like “Down at the Twist and Shout,” “I Feel Lucky” and “Shut Up and Kiss Me,” but her enduring mark as a songwriter may come from literary references to Eudora Welty and and Mrs. Hemingway, from quieter songs like “This Shirt” and “Stones in the Road,” or anthemic tracks like “He Thinks He’ll Keep Her” and “The Hard Way,” a pair of songs that seemed to speak for women everywhere.
“Passionate Kisses,” penned by Lucinda Williams, became something of a signature song for Carpenter while elevating Williams to the stature she deserved.
“Lucinda, Rosanne Cash and I were on tour together in the early 90s, doing this trio kind of thing across Australia,” Carpenter recalled. “Every night Lucinda would sing ‘Passionate Kisses,’ and I love to sing harmony on it. I love all her songs, but I love that song in particular. It’s such an authentic piece of music and an anthemic song expressing such a universal feeling. I wanted to record it, and she said, go for it. I couldn’t imagine doing it without her blessing.”
The company Carpenter keeps may not have inspired her elevating approach to songwriting, but she was certainly surrounded by supportive songwriters who knew the real deal when they saw it.
“This Shirt” was a turning point for her audiences, a song full of love and life despite being focused on an inanimate object. Once they recognized her ability to transcend everyday songwriting for something elevated, they would never be satisfied with less.
“It’s taking an object and seeking to describe it beyond its physical attributes, what it conjures up and what it represents in a much broader sense about life and one’s experience,” Carpenter explained. “All these years later, people respond to it. They clap when they recognize the song starting out. It’s a song that I wrote and recorded a long, long time ago, but it still seems to be a favorite. That’s just very gratifying.”
“Stones on the Road” raised her game once again, taking poignant personal memories and experiences and coloring them with a living relevance through a vibrant palate of social consciousness.
“I wasn’t deliberately trying to write a song that speaks more topically than others, but I was dealing with my own memories, my upbringing, my parents instilling in their kids the idea that you need to use your brain, and you need to use your spirit, and you need to recognize that you have to have a concern for your fellow man,” Carpenter said.
These may not be the songs country audiences were expecting to hear, but Carpenter never saw herself as defined by her country label success.
“I don’t think that I ever felt that by virtue of the fact that my first records were on Columbia out of Nashville that there was some subject matter that I couldn’t broach, or that I would be speaking above or beyond or outside some prescribed audience,” Carpenter asserted. “Songwriting has never been that thing for me that makes me feel limited. I’ve always just written and recorded what I’ve wanted to. I always felt like we had the freedom to go wherever we wanted — sonically, musically, artistically, spiritually.”
It’s part of what’s made her such a good fit in Telluride, where she helped usher in an era with women more equally represented on the festival’s stage, perhaps without even realizing she was doing it.
Her instincts are rock solid, and they’ve rarely led her astray.
Carpenter found another gear during the pandemic, starting a “Songs from Home” series in which she played songs for her audience weekly from her quiet kitchen.
Whether she felt called to be present or not, her instincts offered her audience a lifeline to help them “stay mighty,” as she said to close each episode for over a year.
“That was a very organic thing that just came about as a result of being stuck at home during the pandemic, but that was a really important thing to me,” Carpenter said. “It helped me create a structure during a time that felt utterly shapeless. I was just trying in some way to feel useful. I think we all felt aimless, and so many of us were dealing with terrible loss and grief, fear and isolation. I’d never imagined that I’d do it for 62 straight weeks.
“And I never imagined at all that I would be so gratified by this beautiful community that seemed to grow from that video series. People were so amazingly generous and kind and sharing with what they were going through and supporting everyone around them. It was like this domino thing. It became this beautiful community.”
The series led to “One Night Lonely,” a solo concert in an empty Wolf Trap amphitheater, one of Carpenter’s favorite venues and not far from her Virginia farm.
The PBS video was made into an album, and the album was nominated for a Grammy.
With the pandemic-induced lockdown in the rearview mirror, she’s back to performing in front of live audiences — and back to Telluride for the first time in 20 years.
“Let’s face it, it’s this huge anniversary of this amazing, incredible, legendary festival and every single one of us who are able to be there in whatever capacity feels fortunate and is going to have a wonderful time,” Carpenter summed up. “It’s just a given.”
