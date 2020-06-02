The Telluride Art Walk is Thursday. As always, participating venues and artists will host receptions from 3-8 p.m. As with so much else during this time, Art Walk will look a little different, but will still maintain the same fun-spirited focus on the arts as before, according to a news release.
Participating venues will still use this event to introduce new artists and exhibits to the community, as some of these galleries will be welcoming safe, socially distanced viewers into their spaces, while others are presenting window displays of artwork to enjoy from the sidewalk. Telluride Arts District has planned a one-way route (see map), which will allow viewers to see each of the exhibits, enjoy outdoor live music and stay safely socially distanced. Participants are asked to wear facemasks, as mandated in the Town of Telluride, practice safe social distancing, avoid large groups of 10 or more, and keep hands washed and sanitized. Additionally, many venues will be unable to serve food or beverages for this Art Walk.
Complimentary gallery guides, offering a self-guided tour, are available at participating venues or online at telluridearts.org/art-walk-2020. The guide can be used at any time to help navigate through galleries and venues that are open to the public most days.
Venues Hosting Art Walk receptions are Ah Haa School for the Arts (at ON MAIN), AVEDA Telluride Spa, Baked in Telluride, Crossbow Leather, Elinoff & Co., ETHOS, Gallery 81435, Kamruz Gallery, Lustre Gallery, MiXX projects + atelier, ON MAIN, Slate Gray Gallery, Telluride Arts HQ Gallery, Telluride Gallery of Fine Art and The Turquoise Door Gallery.
STAND IN SOLIDARITY
Telluride Arts also shared a release Monday, which started with a Martin Luther King Jr. quote from “Letter from Birmingham Jail,” April 16, 1963, and a picture from the “Black Lives Matter” demonstration.
"Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly," King’s quote reads.
Telluride Arts stands in solidarity to support the end to racial injustice and discrimination on all levels. It is our responsibility to use our platform to speak up. We will strive to continue to listen, learn and do more, the release stated.
We are aware of our bubble in Telluride. We are privileged. We must be held accountable for our thoughts, words and actions. We urge you to join the fight for equality and justice and help to create a safe space in our box canyon (and beyond) for everyone, regardless of skin color, ethnicity, sexuality, religion or gender. The organization shared a list of resources and way to help, including how to engage in the necessary dialogue and self-reflection that can lead to structural change.
Donating to the American Civil Liberties Union or the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People was also suggested, as well as listening to the NPR podcast Code Switch, which is hosted by journalists of color and tackling important conversations about race. Checking out books that cover race relations, civil rights and prejudices from Wilkinson Public Library or purchasing locally from Between the Covers is another way to “stand in solidarity,” according to the release. A list of recommendations can be found online at antiracismproject.org.
