It’s the kind of cavalcade of literary stars that would put a Hollywood awards show to shame. Friday night’s spoken word event is grandly called The Famous MycoLicious, MycoLuscious, MycoLogical Poetry Show and it boasts a lineup of local and regional poets who will celebrate all things fungi. Part of Telluride Mushroom Festival programming, the show takes place at the Sheridan Opera House at 9 p.m.
The pairing of poetry and mushrooms was curated by Talking Gourds co-director and founder, poet, avid mycologist, and former county commissioner Art Goodtimes. Luminaries such as Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer, Judyth Hill, Daiva Chesonis, Peter Waldor, Charris Ford and others will take the stage in celebration of this fascinating organism. Among the wordsmiths performing is San Miguel County Poet Laureate Joanna Spindler. Much as she relishes the hunt for just the right word to grace one of her riverine poems, she also loves the hunt for mushrooms.
“I think as humans we're wired to enjoy searching for something in a landscape, and mushroom hunting is one special way to do that,” Spindler said. “Mushrooms are also just so weird and wild and unlike any other earthly organism. There's so much to celebrate about them.”
Spindler likens the birth of a poem with that of a mushroom.
“Much like a subterranean mycelial network preparing to grow a mushroom fruiting body, sometimes poems have to simmer for a while,” she said. “At any given time, most poets that I know have loads of poems, partly written, just awaiting the right moment to arrive at completion.
“I also think of mushroom poetry as a channel to celebrate humans and our relationship with nature, with the wild, with the inexplicable. As poets, it's within us to attempt to express the inexpressible; to put words to something so big we can hardly wrap a human brain around it. Mushrooms and their many forms are just one topic that can spark that sense of magic and mystery.”
An avid forager, Spindler had never gone on the hunt for mushrooms until she arrived in the San Juans. Knowledgeable friends guided her earliest hunts, teaching her to spot the edible, the deadly, the magical. From the vast number of mushrooms found on the forest floor or clinging to tree bark, she discovered her favorite.
“The mushroom that I love the best? Our friend the brilliant hawk's wing,” Spindler said. “Every time I see one, it makes me catch my breath. It's so much more critter than mushroom: the shaggy top, marled decoratively like its namesake, its gorgeous underparts made up of millions of tiny stalks that feel almost like fur but are termed ‘teeth.’ I'm not kidding you, the way it sneaks up on one in the forest … silent, unobtrusive, and then suddenly like a stalking animal friend, kaboom! There it is in all its glory. It doesn't hurt that a hawk’s wing mushroom is also the best ingredient, dried or fresh, in vegan paella or a robust mushroom stew.”
Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer is one of the local poetry scene’s most enduring figures. She has served as the county’s poet laureate, as well as for the Western Slope, has authored a dozen volumes of her poetry, and her work has appeared in numerous national magazines. Trommer sees, in mushrooms, poetry.
“Like a poem, they arrive seemingly out of nowhere,” she said. “Like a poem, they are mysterious — not easy to pin down, though we try to. Just as poems and poets are deeply and widely connected through image and conversation, mushrooms are deeply and widely connected through mycelium. As Emily Dickinson said of the writing of poems, ‘My business is circumference,’ and the fairy rings of mushrooms, too, are in the business of circumference. Both are nourishing, but not in straightforward ways. Both seem to draw those from the fringes.”
Trommer has the touch of a master sommelier when it comes to pairing poets with mushrooms.
“For boletes, a sturdy, meaty, meaningful poem. Perhaps something by Robert Bly or Ellen Bass,” she said. “For chanterelles, something elegant and sinewy, sexy even. Perhaps something by James Crews or Ono no Komachi. For hawk’s wings, something a little dark and deeply spiritual. Perhaps some Rainer Maria Rilke or Anna Akhmatova. For morels, something truly wacky but earth honoring. Consider e.e. cummings or Art Goodtimes. For russulas, something playful and honest. Perhaps Danusha Laméris or Dorianne Laux.”
For passes and a complete schedule of mushroom festival activities, go to telllurideinstitute.org.
