Wednesday, February 8
1) The nonprofit Bright Futures presents a free parenting workshop on Sleep Strategies today at the Wilkinson Public Library from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Visit telluridelibrary.org/events to learn more.
2) College 101, a free Zoom workshop from True North, is for prospective students and parents tonight. Presentations are from 6-7 p.m. (with time afterward for Q&A). Register at truenorthyouthprogram.org.
3) Brett Dennen and John Craigie are in concert this evening at the Sheridan Opera House. Show time is 8 p.m. Tickets are at sheridanoperahouse.com.
Thursday, February 9
1) The Ah Haa School offers a course in Ayurveda-Inspired Cooking, ‘Veggie Meals with a Twist,’ from 5:30-7:30 p.m. today. Register at ahhaa.org
2) Know Before You Go: A Backcountry Chat for local (and visiting) outdoor recreationists takes place at the Wilkinson Public Library this evening from 6-8 p.m.; visit telluridelibrary.org/events to learn more.
3) Judy Collins performs ‘Winter Stories’ this evening with Americana band Chatham County Line at the Sheridan Opera House. Show time is 8 p.m.
Friday, February 10
1) There’s free live music at Altezza, in the Peaks Resort, this afternoon (and all weekend long) from 4-7 p.m.
2) ‘The Storm in the Barn,’ directed by Colin Sullivan, the former executive director of Telluride Theatre, will be performed in the Sherbino Theater tonight and Saturday at 7 p.m., and again Sunday at 2 p.m. Purchase tickets at sherbino.org.
3) A Mountain Village fixture, the magic show ‘Mind Blown: Telluride’ gets raves from guests on TripAdvisor. Catch it at the Peaks Resort tonight or tomorrow at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, February 11
1) The View at Mountain Lodge offers a 'Galentine’s' (rhymes with Valentine’s, get it?) Brunch today from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Make a reservation on Open Table.
2) The Democrats of San Miguel County host a meeting today at Liberty Bar at 4 p.m.
3) Emily Scott Robinson performs in a fundraiser for the Historic Schmid Ranch tonight at the Sheridan Opera House. The show begins at 7 p.m.
4) There’s a Winter Wine Festival in Ouray today at the Wright Opera House. Session 1 is from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., and VIP Session 2 goes from 4 to 8 p.m. Learn more at thewrightoperahouse.org.
Sunday, February 12
1) Valentine’s Day Cookie-decorating will take place for speakers of both English and Spanish at Wilkinson library today from 1-3 p.m.
2) Yet more cookies: Girl Scout Cookies are on sale in Mountain Village at Heritage Plaza today from 2:30-4:30 p.m.
3) No big screen? No problem: Mountain Lodge hosts a Super Bowl Watch party today from 4 p.m. on. Reserve a seat at Open Table.
Monday, February 13
1) Award-winning journalist Laurie Segall discusses her memoir, ‘Special Characters: My Adventures with Tech’s Titans’ today at the Wilkinson Public Library at 5:30 p.m.
2) The Wilkinson hosts '2SLGBTQIA + Youth Needs and Allyship Training' this evening, part of the ongoing Community Conversations series. It's from 5:30-7 p.m.
3) There's an adult English Class for advanced-level students tonight from 6-7:30 p.m. at Telluride Middle/High School, sponsored by Bright Futures. Classes continue Monday and Wednesday nights through late March. Learn more by calling 970-728-2437.
Tuesday, February 14
1) The Wilkinson Public Library hosts a Child Yoga session this morning for parents and kiddos from ages 0-8. It’s free (like everything at the library), and goes from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
2) There’s a Cribbage, Charcuterie and Cocktails session at The Ride Lounge this evening at 5 p.m. If you don't know how to play cribbage, someone will gladly teach you! Sign up to attend at telluridelibrary.org/events.
3) Spafford is in concert at Club Red this evening, with a family-friendly performance that starts at 7:30 p.m. To learn more and purchase tickets, go to clubredtelluride.com.
