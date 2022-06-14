Wednesday, June 15
1) Market on the Plaza opens for the summer season today in Mountain Village from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. The market is open Wednesdays through Sept. 14.
2) The Telluride Gold Kings perform on the Phoenix Bean Patio Wednesday from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Admission is free.
3) Americana-roots band Brother and The Hayes is in concert Wednesday in the Sherbino Theater's 610 Courtyard in Ridgway, with seatings at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 16
1) Weehawken Arts' Summer Dance Session 1 begins this week, with classes in a wide variety of disciplines (and for all ages). Session 2 begins July 18; visit weehawkenarts.org to learn more.
2) The Ridgway Chamber invites the community to meet two new board members Thursday during a Business After Hours Event at Ridgway Lodge & Star Saloon from 6-8 p.m.
3) Mountain Air Music Series continues its run in Ouray’s Fellin Park this evening, with a performance by headliner The Sweet Lillies. The music starts at 6 p.m.
Friday, June 17
1) The Telluride Bluegrass Festival is in town this weekend, and though the fest is sold out, free workshop sets will be held today at the Transfer Warehouse today through Sunday. Visit bluegrass.com to see a schedule.
2) Steve Weeks is the musical guest Friday in a free Market Show performance at the Telluride Farmers Market at 11 a.m.
3) The duo You Knew Me When is in concert Friday at Reflection Plaza, Mountain Village. There’s no admission charge at this family-friendly Music on the Green event, which goes from 5-7 p.m.
Saturday, June 18
1) AA meetings are held seven days a week at Christ Church in downtown Telluride. There are two such meetings today, at 10 a.m. and at 4 p.m. (the latter is for women only). You can also attend via Zoom; the code for both meetings is 825-3167-0042.
2) Take the kiddos to a free reading Saturday during Storytime at the Wilkinson Public Library. It’s at 3 p.m.
3) Help keep your local watershed clean today by participating in the Rollans Park Cleanup, in Ridgway. The Uncompaghre Watershed Partnership volunteer event goes from 9 a.m.-noon.
Sunday, June 19
1) Fete de La Musique, a celebration of Father’s Day, the impending Solstice and World Music Day all wrapped into one, is this evening from 4 p.m. to dusk in downtown Ridgway. Bring cash to tip these hardworking musicians. Learn more at sherbino.org.
2) Telluride Theatre has a special, one-night-only fundraiser coming up in Mountain Village July 2, featuring dinner, cocktails, immersive art, experiential theatre and more. Ages 21 and up only, please; purchase tickets at telluridetheatre.org.
Monday, June 20
1) Telluride Art + Architecture returns this year after a two-year absence, with events from July 12-17. See a schedule at tellurideartandarchitecture.com.
2) Craig Childs reads from and signs his new book, ‘Tracing Time: Seasons of Rock Art on the Colorado Plateau’ tomorrow on the Wilkinson Public Library terrace. The get-together is from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, June 21
1) The Pinhead Institute hosts a STEAM event in the Wilkinson Public Library Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. Register at telluridelibrary.org/events.
2) Blitzen Trapper is in concert tonight at Club Red in Mountain Village. Show time is 8 p.m.
3) A night of poetry, music, comedy and dance, curated by Telluride Theatre, is coming up this Thursday in the Transfer Warehouse. Admission is free; the show is from 7-9 p.m.
