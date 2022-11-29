Beyond the Groove Productions and the Telluride Mountain Village Owners Association (TMVOA) present Emily Scott Robinson on Saturday at Club Red Telluride in Mountain Village.
The Telluride singer-songwriter Emily Scott Robinson beckons to those who are lost, lonely or learning the hard way on her first album for Oh Boy Records, with “American Siren.” With hints of bluegrass, country and folk, the eloquent collection shares her gift for storytelling through her pristine soprano and the perspective of her unconventional path into music.
“American Siren” landed her on multiple 2021 "best-of" lists, including NPR, Rolling Stone, Stereogum and more.
The record is hard-hitting and emotional storytelling compared to her previous album “Traveling Mercies,” which Robinson has described as "light-hearted."
"It was scary songwriting for me. It was a vulnerable record that I feel will sink in with people, kind of like the way a good book does, in that the characters in the songs grow over time with people and live with them for a while," Robinson previously told the Daily Planet.
The album was recorded at Echo Mountain Recording Studio in Asheville, North Carolina, and it features artists from across the Blue Ridge Mountain state. Robinson, who grew up in Greensboro, North Carolina, has called Telluride home for over a decade, but views this record as an "homage" to her home state.
"American Siren" was Robinson's third album. Since its release, the album cover has been featured as the cover of Spotify's "The Pulse of Americana" playlist and was mentioned in NPR's All Songs Considered: New Music Friday as one of the Top 10 albums out on Oct. 29, 2021.
"I was struck by just how gorgeous and clear-eyed this record was," NPR writer Stephen Thompson explained in the segment.
Robinson's follow-up, “Built on Bones” (October 2022 on Oh Boy Records), is a collection of six original songs for the witches of Shakespeare's “Macbeth.” Originally commissioned as a live piece for theater by director Colin Sullivan, it features Robinson (writer/composer), Alisa Amador (NPR Tiny Desk Contest Winner 2022) and Lizzy Ross (of the duo Violet Bell) as the witches singing
through the tragedy of “Macbeth” in three-part harmony.
“Emily Scott Robinson's music succeeds as a note-perfect study of the emotional state of the human condition because she's equally as empathetic as she is emotive. Her latest EP, ‘Built on Bones,’ benefits from her skills in this regard,” Marcus K. Dowling wrote in the Nashville Tennessean earlier this month. “ … However, updating the songs sung by the trio of witches who prophesize that the Scottish general will become the King of Scotland was more Robinson's goal than releasing a body of work that could follow ‘American Siren,’ her 2021 Oh Boy Records debut, which NPR Music noted, ‘mixes folk and country with gorgeous, clear-eyed examinations of faith, hope and regret.’”
Denise Mongan, of Beyond The Groove and the producer of Club Red, explained she’s excited to have the hometown musician grace the Club Red stage this weekend.
"We look forward to producing Emily Scott Robinson's first performance at Club Red. We are always pleased to showcase her talent,” she said in a recent news release.
The Denver-based acoustic duo Kathleen Hooper and Aubrey Lane, LVDY, will open the show.
Tickets for the show are priced at $25-$35 and can be purchased online at clubredtelluride.com. The doors will open at 7:30 p.m., and the show starts at 8 p.m.
All Club Red shows are for all ages, with various ticket levels, ranging from general admission to high table seating to preferred platform seating and some VIP ticketed experiences.
TMVOA, Telluride Ski & Golf, and the Peaks Resort & Spa support Club Red Telluride.
For tickets, show information and future announcements from Beyond the Groove, visit clubredtelluride.com and facebook.com/ClubRedTelluride.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.