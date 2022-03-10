There is always an underground. While Telluride may be best known for bluegrass music and jam bands, there’s still a dedicated group of headbangers and moshers ready to throw up the horns and get down to some good punk rock or metal music. Brent Loveday of Denver’s Reno Divorce knows this. The longstanding Colorado punk band has played Telluride before, including several years ago when Reno Divorce was touring the mountains with The Reverend Horton Heat.
Reno Divorce returns this weekend with shows Friday and Saturday nights at O’Bannon’s. Both gigs start at 9 p.m. Telluride’s newest punk band, Punk Sux, is opening each night. Tickets are $10 in advanced online at eventbrite.com or $15 at the door.
For those unfamiliar with Reno Divorce’s music, which Loveday and company have honed and perfected over the past 20-plus years, it’s high-energy, guitar-slinging punk that could easily have come out of the seminal Los Angeles scene.
“Social Distortion can’t help but come up. They’re a big influence. It’s rock ’n’ roll, but it’s almost like Green Day meets Hank Williams. There is a lot of hooks in it, but I’m from Tennessee, man. No matter how much I try to shake it that backcountry influence always kind of permeates it,” Loveday said, adding his gateway band was Black Flag, while his first concert was Social Distortion as a young teenager.
The band name is badass, too, which is in reference to the Nevada city’s former reputation of being the Divorce Capital of the World, due to its lax residency requirements that sped up the divorce procedure.
“There was an old adage that you’d have a Vegas wedding and Reno divorce. Jet-setting couples would realize like let’s go get a divorce. You’d get to Reno and stay on a divorce ranch for six weeks to establish your residency. It was pretty painless,” Loveday said. “What a concept, right? Like this is the end. Let’s get a Reno divorce and go our separate ways.”
With eight releases under their belt, Reno Divorce recently released a single, a cover of “King of the World” originally by New Generation Superstars. But the albums may not exactly do the band justice, Loveday said.
“First and foremost, we’re a live band. We strive to sound better than our recordings. That’s just always been our credo,” he said. “It’s always been a strength of Reno Divorce, because once people see it, they’re fans. A lot of people don’t get to see, especially up close intimately, what a hard-hitting live band looks and sounds like.”
But locals will this weekend, so dust of those leather jackets and shape up those mohawks, because Reno Divorce won’t be the only band bringing the noise.
Punk Sux — Telluride’s latest punk trio of Roxy Cox, Cueva Cuev (like Flavor Flav) and Mully — is going to throw down. Invited over to sit in on a rehearsal earlier this week, the sound of distortion rattled the windows of the house on Columbia Avenue that served as a practice space, as the band ran through its set.
Roxy is a punk rock lifer with the resume to match. She most recently fronted Telluride’s first punk band, Ho Fun Deluxe, and has booked alternative music at several venues around town throughout the years, including Mully’s former Crested Butte band Core Shot.
“She street teamed the f— out of our shows, and we had awesome turn outs in Telluride. People liked us more in Telluride than they did in our hometown,” said Mully, who is also in Denver band Better Than Dead and Down Valley Trash in Gunnison. He helps with Gunnison’s annual Punker Than You Festival, which benefits the adaptive sports and mentor programs there, as well.
Roxy and Mully have known each other for over 10 years, and Ho Fun Deluxe has played Punker Than You, but they never had the chance to start a band. So when Roxy, who handles vocals and guitar in Punk Sux, was looking for new players, he and Cueva came to mind.
“I’ve wanted to play with Cueva since the first time I saw him play like four years ago,” Roxy said of the local drummer. “Oh, my God, dude. I’m so excited. Mike literally lives with a bass or guitar in his hands. He’s so tight. They matched up right away. This is the band I’ve been dreaming of. It’s so tight. It’s what I always wanted.”
With Mully currently living in Denver, Punk Sux only had a week to get together and prepare for the shows, but by the sounds of the recent rehearsal, they’re ready. The better question is, are you?
“It’s nerve-racking, exciting, but also at the same time I wouldn’t be doing this with anyone else if I didn’t think we can pull it off,” said Cueva, who shared he went to high school with Spafford drummer Nick Tkachyk.
The two stickmen from Arizona have stayed in touch, including when Spafford played Telluride Wednesday night. But Cueva had band practice.
“I think our shows Friday and Saturday are not only going to be sicker than that, but we’re going to set the bar,” he said.
All three members of Punk Sux are looking forward to playing on the same bill as Reno Divorce, too.
“There so f—g good live, dude. I’m just honored to play with these motherf—s right here, and I’m honored to open for Reno Divorce and bring them to Telluride,” Roxy said.
Mully added, “Those guys in Reno are great musicians and great songwriters. Lots of respect for them.”
Loveday returned the love and called Roxy “an amazing talent,” after the two met at a previous Punker Thank You Festival.
“You think mountain town it’s some jam bands or a hippie-dippy thing, but this thing was as wild as a gig at CBGB in 1984,” he said of the festival where their paths crossed. “ … We’re lucky we clicked.”
But the scariest part about Punk Sux might be that this is only the beginning. Once they take over Telluride’s underground, there’s no telling where they’ll go next, though Roxy does have some ideas.
“I think Reno Divorce and Punk Sux during Ride Fest would be f—g killer,” she said.
Either way, Telluride’s Queen of Punk will hold court on her hometown stage, which is literally underground, for two nights this weekend. If it’s your first punk rock show, welcome and enjoy. If you’ve just been yearning to let off some steam by banging your head, have at it. You’re all amongst friends here, but no matter what, there’s always an underground.
