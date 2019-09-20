Colorado Highway Patrol employees have an expression for when wildlife comes in contact with a car.
They call it “(animal name) versus” vehicle.
Mule deer versus Chevy pickup.
Elk versus Toyota Prius.
Or, as was the case outside Ridgway a couple of weeks ago: Black Bear versus Jeep Patriot.
The Patriot was fine.
The bear’s fate is unknown.
Vehicle-versus-ursine collisions are not as unusual as one might imagine: A motorcycle hit a black bear just outside Ridgway State Park last spring, for example. According to Kelly Crane, Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s district wildlife manager in Ouray, a black bear is killed, on average, by a vehicle in this region every year.
By contrast, according to Crane, “five or six” bears have died from collisions with vehicles “along Highway 62 and Highway 550” this past year.
The spike in ursine mortality is a testament to drivers going too fast, certainly, but also not watching for (and therefore not expecting to see) a more low-slung, darker animal that moves differently than a wild unugulate such as a mule deer or an elk.
And it raises a question: what are bears doing so close to roadsides?
For that, Crane has an answer: their staple sources of nutrition have been diminished, and they are searching for food wherever they can.
What seemed like a great season for the parched local landscape turned out to be a terrible one for black bears, which sustained a one-two-three-punch to their food supply from late spring storms.
Strike one was Gambel oak, the deciduous small trees commonly known as scrub oak, or oak brush. Bears eat the acorns from Gambel oak, and so do wild turkey and squirrels (mule deer, meanwhile, browse Gambel oak’s foliage).
Strike two was Prunus virginiana melanocarpa, a.k.a. the Black chokecherry, a shrub that produces “a fruit readily sought out by bear, birds, rabbits, rodents and small mammals,” according to a plant factsheet from the USDA. (The chokecherry has long been useful for more than sustenance: Native Americans employed it in the treatment of “canker sores, sore throats, sore eyes and diarrhea.”)
The third strike was sustained by Amelanchier utahensis, “the most heat and drought-tolerant of the shrubby serviceberries” but alas, not so tolerant of soppy spring moisture.
All three plants are native to Colorado. All three lost acorns and berries to wet weather. Crane roams widely in her work. “I’ve not seen a bumper crop” of acorns, chokecherries or serviceberries anyplace, she said. “There are very few acorns. The distribution of acorns, chokecherries and serviceberries is pretty poor.”
So far, bears are hanging in. “There’s lots of vegetation in their scat, where we’d normally be seeing acorns and berries,” Crane said. “They’re grazing on grasses and forbs. They’re still eating and making a living, but it’s not what they’d prefer to eat. And they’re moving around a lot.”
Not only are they moving around a lot, they’re eating a lot. In fact, they’re eating constantly. Bears are now in “hyperphagia,” a time when they eat continuously in order to pack on pounds for winter. “They’ll slow down in October,” Crane said, as they get closer to hibernation. In the meantime, she recommends being alert for bears on local trails (rolled-over logs, rocks and fresh scat are indicators of their presence), securing trash, and hauling in dog bowls and bird feeders. Bears are hungry right now, and stressed; Crane is worried that some may not survive the winter. Even so, she emphasized, no matter how sorry you feel, it’s crucial not to feed them. “Bears are incredibly smart, and they quickly become habituated. They keep coming back” to wherever they find food. How sad — and ironic — it would be to survive the winter, only to be euthanized next year for becoming “a problem.”
