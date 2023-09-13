Starving bear euthanized by Colorado Parks and Wildlife in Telluride

A black bear euthanized in Telluride over the weekend was suffering from a severe intestinal blockage caused by consumption of human trash.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officers responded to a report of a sick or injured bear near the river trail on the afternoon of Saturday, Sept. 9.
The bear, which weighed an estimated 400 pounds, “acted feverish and had puffy eyes,” according to a press release from CPW.
CPW officers determined it likely had severe abdominal pain based on observations and from a video supplied by a resident.
The bear displayed a humped position while walking and was reluctant to move.
It was well known in the Telluride area and believed to be the same bear involved in a home entry earlier this summer.
The bear did not respond to hazing techniques when approached by CPW officers and bluff charged one of them.
CPW decided it was necessary to euthanize the bear for human health and safety reasons, as well as to prevent it from further suffering.
The following morning, CPW officers conducted a full field necropsy of the bear, which revealed it was starving due to a plug of paper towels, disinfectant wipes, napkins and wax paper food wrappers.
“This plug was accompanied by French fries, green beans, onions and peanuts,” said CPW District Wildlife Manager Mark Caddy. “The small and large intestines were empty of matter.”
The intestines were enlarged due to bacteria in the beginning stages of decomposition.
Rachel Sralla, CPW area wildlife manager, said “it all comes back to trash.”
“The reason we had to put this bear down was to end its suffering that was caused by eating indigestible trash,” she said.
Sralla said this incident is an urgent reminder to the public to properly secure trash.
CPW has responded to 37 reported human-bear conflicts in San Miguel County in 2023.
Steven Nereo, who lives in the Ski Ranches, had his trash can destroyed by a bear in August.
“It seems like they’ve figured out they can rip through the back of them,” Nereo said. “They break the handle and peel the back apart.”
Nereo said Bruin Waste Management wanted $315 to replace the trash can, which prompted him to switch service to Waste Management, Inc.
“They (Bruin Waste) were making money off of me because bears were breaking into my cans,” he said.
One of Nereo’s neighbors spent more than $600 replacing their trash can multiple times this year.
The locking mechanism on Nereo’s new trash can is a “little more intense,” he said. It has not been broken into by any bears yet.
While black bear sightings are a common occurrence in the Telluride area, John Livingston, spokesman for CPW’s southwest region, cannot overstate why that’s a problem.
“If you see a bear all the time, someone in your neighborhood isn’t doing the responsible thing,” he said.
Livingston said a bear won’t linger around a specific area unless it’s getting a food reward.
“The number one thing is to secure attractants,” he said, which includes garbage and bird feeders between the months of April and October (birds have naturally-available food sources during the spring, summer and fall).
People living in bear country should only put their trash and recycling on the curb the morning of pick-up to reduce the likelihood that a bear will encounter them.
“We want bears eating their natural food sources, not these trash sources that are bad for their digestive system,” Livingston said.
The Telluride municipal code requires any trash container to be secured with a lock. Failure to comply with the ordinance can result in a $250 fine for the first offense, $500 fine for a second offense and a summons to appear in municipal court for a third offense.
Euthanizing a bear is often the last resort for CPW officers.
“We could not leave a sick bear like this knowing it was suffering and struggling to survive,” Sralla said. “When you have a very fat 400-pound bear, it will take it ages to starve to death. That’s a horrific way to die, decaying from the inside out for that long.”
Livingston encourages people to call CPW sooner rather than later about bear sightings.
“The sooner, the better for the bear,” he said. “We can show up and assess what is bringing the bear consistently to that neighborhood.”
