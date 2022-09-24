No one knows how severe flu season will turn out be in the U.S. this year — it’s only just getting started. For clues, epidemiologists track the number of influenza cases in Australia, where the season is ending.
What they’re seeing isn’t good: it’s been the worst season for influenza in Australia in five years.
As San Miguel County Public Health Director Grace Franklin put it, “Flu is going to be interesting this year.”
One thing that’s certain: the appetite for flu inoculations locally has been brisk. On Thursday, San Miguel County Public Health hosted its first fall flu clinic of the season; several more are on the way in October. “I’m glad we’ve had high uptake” so far, Franklin said. “We want to keep the momentum going.”
Flu vaccines come in different formulations, for almost every age (except for those under six months). There’s a nasal mist for ages 2 to 49; there are inoculations for those 65 and over, who are at greater risk of severe illness from a case of influenza.
Flu shots resemble COVID vaccines, in a way: both offer limited protection against contracting the virus in question. But both unquestionably offer robust protection against severe illness and death.
Adults who received flu vaccines between 2012-15, for example, according to the CDC, had an 82 percent reduction in the risk of being admitted to the ICU. A study earlier this year found that the vaccine reduced children’s risk of life-threatening influenza by 75 percent. And — just as with the COVID vaccines — the more people in a community who receive them, the greater protection for the community as a whole. (“When the majority of the population receives the flu vaccine, it creates a strong buffer between the virus and the most vulnerable populations, like children and the elderly,” San Miguel County’s website says.)
The county will offer four flu vaccine clinics next month in Telluride, and one in Norwood. All are walk-in events; registering in advance, at tinyurl.com/mvrkwjca, will guarantee you a spot. If you have insurance, please bring your insurance card to the appointment.
County COVID vaccine clinics, featuring the new vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna that offer protection against Omicron, are also coming up soon: there is one Tuesday from 2-4 p.m. for ages 12 and up. There has recently been a shortage of Moderna vaccine in some parts of the U.S. (the shortage is expected to ease in about two weeks). “We just ordered another supply of Moderna,” Franklin said. “In the meantime, we have a good supply of Prizer. We’ve had good uptake with COVID clinics” as well, she added: “We’ve expanded every one to date, to accommodate demand, and the CPDHE bus,” in town last Thursday, “had a strong turn out.”
WEST NILE CASES UP
The mosquito-borne West Nile virus is something most people are unlikely to think about, but it can be deadly, especially for the elderly. Montrose County, which abuts San Miguel County, has the highest incidence of West Nile cases in the state, according to the CDPHE’s website, and neighboring Delta County has the second highest. West Nile ‘season’ typically goes through October; symptoms, which are usually “mild and flu-like,” show up two to 14 days after being bitten by an infected insect (contact your doctor if you develop severe headaches or confusion).
The way to protect yourself from contracting West Nile — for those who may be recreating or visiting lower-altitude Western Slope counties — is to use an insect repellent that contains DEET, picardin or oil of lemon-eucalyptus, and wear long sleeves, pants and socks in places (and at times of day, such as dusk and dawn) where mosquitoes are active. Keeping your tent closed when you’re out camping is another excellent way to prevent getting bitten by a mosquito, Franklin said. “Mosquitoes typically lay eggs near or in water that is stagnant, so avoiding water-holding containers that have been sitting out, or clearing them out, is a great way” to keep from attracting them, she added.
“The state doesn’t doesn’t seem alarmed about the number of West Nile cases on the Western Slope. But the number of severely ill individuals is concerning to us regionally.”
