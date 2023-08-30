An international quartet, with a Telluride connection

The string quartet Quatuor Girard has performed in prestigious concert halls and festivals internationally, including the Auditorium of the Musee d’Orsay and the Theatre du Chatelet, in Paris, and in London’s Wigmore Hall.
They’ve been in residency at Queen Elisabeth of Belgium’s Royal Chapel.
They’ve been in concert not only in Europe and the United Kingdom but Morocco, Russia, China and Japan.
Next week, they will play Telluride — the Sheridan Opera House, to be exact — and that will be its own reward.
It will be an all-in-the-family occasion: Telluride local Martin Girard is the uncle of this talented, multi-award-winning group of family musicians. “They’re a really incredible quartet,” said Telluride Chamber Music’s director Claire Beard (a classical flutist herself). “They’re here on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the birthday of their great uncle,” the acclaimed academic Rene Girard, who emigrated to the U.S. from France in 1947.
It was Martin Girard — who has listened to his nieces and nephews perform on stages, and at festivals, in France numerous times — who suggested bringing the quartet to Telluride for a performance.
It was an idea Beard eagerly accepted. They’ll be performing a quintessentially French selection of pieces at the Sheridan next Friday, she said, by Dvorak (String Quartet No. 12, ‘American’), Barber (‘Adagio’) and Debussy (String Quartet in G Minor).
“A lovely, traditional program,” Beard said. “People who love string quartets should not miss this one.”
Before Quatuor Girard takes the stage next Friday, Sept. 8, there will be a pair of additional chamber-music performances in Telluride. Beginning Tonight (Aug. 30), the Telluride Chamber Music Happy Hour returns to Telluride Arts’ HQ Gallery, with a very on-point theme: ‘Music at the Movies.’
Violinist Annie Foxen, Danny DeSantis (on viola), cellist Caroline Araiza and pianist Colby Morrison will be the players.
For those who may be thinking — as this reporter did — that “classical music” and “movies” are not exactly of the same era, Beard had a ready reply. “The great classical composers of our day compose for the movies,” she said.
Hans Zimmer, for example — winner of two Oscars, and four Grammy Awards — composed the emblematic scores for “The Lion King,” “Dune,” and “Pirates of the Caribbean.”
And John Williams is best known for his stirring “Star Wars” themes.
Beard isn’t sure, exactly, which (likely familiar) movie masterpieces the chamber music quartet will tackle this evening, and that is part of the surprise.
“The happy hour series is light-hearted and inclusive,” she said, “not a super-serious classical music concert. It’s a nice way for people on their way home from work, or on vacation, to hear a bit of wonderful music,” perhaps with a glass of wine in hand (beverages will be available for purchase).
And speaking of surprises: next Wednesday, Beard, on flute, and pianist Travis Fisher, will be in the Happy Hour spotlight, with a concert entitled “A French Twist.”
At the end of the hour, which goes from 5-6 p.m., the audience will be treated to a performance by some “very special guests,” Beard said, only slightly mysteriously. “You can probably guess who they are.”
The series continues September 13 with a solo performance by Donavan Dailey, on guitar, and concludes the evening of September 30 with Travis Fisher, classically trained musician Anneke Dean, of the band Birds of Play (on violin and piano), and special guests Adrienne Browning on flute, and Dalen Stevens on recorder.
The concerts are as much a treat for local musicians as they are for audiences, Beard said. “The players have a bit of ownership” at these performances, she explained. “These are nice, freewheeling” — and free-of-charge — get togethers, a chance for musicians to “plunge into their passions,” and bring listeners along for the ride.
To learn more about Quatuor Girard and the Chamber Music Happy Hour Series, visit telluridechambermusic.org.
