Sporting a surprised expression, Telluride senior Jonah Jodlowski (3) receives congratulations from senior Thomas Hatcher (5) after scoring a goal — one of his two during the match — from near midfield during the Miners’ 10-0 victory over Bayfield Sept. 3 at Judy Long Memorial Field. The Miners improved to 2-0 overall. Telluride, ranked No. 2 in the CHSAANow.com Class 2A poll, will play in the Coal Ridge Invitational this weekend. (Photo courtesy of Joel Priest/Pine River Times)