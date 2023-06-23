Some things are better together

Some things are just better together. Salt and pepper. Wine and cheese. Catsup and mustard. Skis and boots. Movies and popcorn.
Also, Chowder and Sparkles; Penny and Quartz; Tuba and Tweed — these are just a few of the kittens we have available for adoption.
Cats are incredibly social creatures who thrive when they have friends from an early age. Adopting two kittens has benefits for you and for the kittens. Of course, they’ll be twice as cute whether they’re cuddled up together sleeping, exploring the house or chasing your feet under the covers. Besides being doubly cute and entertaining, adopting two actually means healthier cats and less work for you.
One bored kitten will get into trouble. He will depend solely on you for play and enrichment. A pair will keep each other mentally and physically stimulated. If you leave them alone when you go to work or out for the day, they can play and keep each other company. Having a friend means they can take out their play aggression on one another (instead of on you). They’ll teach each other good boundaries about biting and scratching. Kittens learn by observation and will pick up skills like using the litter box or grooming if they have a buddy who is doing the same things.
Having a friend will help your new family members settle into your home. Just like humans, kittens have an easier time feeling comfortable and trying something new if they’ve got a friend to do it with them.
If you already have an adult cat, bringing home a kitten who is constantly trying to play with them might stress them out, or at the very least, annoy them. Bringing home two kittens who will keep each other company will give your older cat a chance to watch them from a distance and adjust.
Over time, a pair of kittens will grow into a pair of healthier adults. Having two cats who play with one another reduces the risk of becoming overweight, leading to a longer, healthier life. Even as they age, cats who live together typically continue playing with each other and living an active lifestyle.
We have so many kittens! From June 21 through July 2, we’re offering AOGO (Adopt One, Get One) on all kittens under 6 months old.
Broccoli Cheddar and his siblings, Chicken Noodle and Chowder (their mom is Soup) are adorable black kittens who are available now.
Second Chance Humane Society’s Animal Resource Center and Shops have served San Miguel, Ouray & Montrose Counties since 1994. Adoption hours are Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. View our shelter pets and services online: www.secondchancehumane.org
