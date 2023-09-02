Torpedoes fully armed!

One normally wouldn’t think to beat August heat by leaving Telluride for the sunbaked Eastern Plains.
But that’s exactly what the Telluride Torpedoes, focused on peak performances at the 2023 Scottie Aschermann Memorial Seasonal Club Championships in Fort Morgan, did as the ‘dog days’ of summer set in.
“It was a pretty far drive,” assistant coach Lila Renke recalled with a laugh. “But we had 15 swimmers…which was incredible for a meet that far away! Just the fact that we had that many people…qualify was incredible.”
“We were also able to put all our kids in relays this meet,” she noted. “We actually did have enough people to get our older girls in, which was a big deal because our team has a lot of older boys and not a lot of older girls. Then we have a lot of younger girls and not a lot of younger boys!”
And despite entering one of the smaller squads in terms of numbers — the Championships attracted at least 275 individuals, 57 alone representing the meet-hosting Morgan (County) Marlins, accounting for more than 1,500 entries — the Torpedoes still did Renke and new club skipper Kelsea Wright plenty proud by piling up 1,579 points across all age groups and earning seventh place in the overall co-ed team standings.
“I thought it was really cool watching from where they were at the beginning of the season,” Wright said, her squad ranking third in its size grouping. “Just their attitudes and how much work they put in, and then how everyone kind of changed to become, like, this big team at the meet!”
When all was done after the August 4-6 spectacle at Riverside Park Pool, the La Junta Tigersharks had racked up a winning 2,272 points, which also paced the Large Team group (ninth overall with 1,249 points, the Meeker Marlins copped the Small Team crown). The Salida Cyclones came in second with 2,055, and the Sky Hi Aquatics (Monte Vista/Alamosa) Gators were third with 1,988. Last year’s rulers in Cortez, the Rocky Ford Blue Marlins, placed fourth with 1,826.
In age-division competition, however, the Torpedoes were particularly outstanding in the 13-14 group. Tallying 808 of their aforementioned grand point total, Telluride ranked second behind only Rocky Ford (1,154). Awarded hosting duties for the Championships in 2024, the Gunnison Stingrays (739) placed third. Telluride was also a solid runner-up in the 9-10 class, their 484 points trailing only La Junta’s 697.
“We had a record amount of swimmers on our team score a High Point award,” declared Renke. “The way it works is if you get first place, you get ‘this’ many points; second place is ‘this’ many, and so on. And it’s which individual swimmer has accumulated the most points throughout the whole meet.”
“David Spinei won High Point for Boys 10-and-Under (the 9-10 class), and Magnolia Mahoney won it for Girls 10-and-Under,” she continued. The former left the meet owning seven gold medals, three silver and one bronze; the latter collected one silver medal but seven bronze — helping her edge ’Shark Sloane Lockhart (2g, 1s, 2b) 135-134 in the HP race.
Wilder Anderson (4g, 5s, 2b) and Daniel Spinei (1g, 3s, 5b) finished fourth and fifth in the 13-14 boys’ HP pursuit.
“Wilder…in his 100-yard breast, he swam a 1:05.75! Then his 50-yard breast was 30.87 seconds, and his 200 was a 2:27.50,” Renke said of the Torpedoes’ breaststroke specialist, recalling three of his incredible winning times (Anderson also won the 500-yard freestyle, clocking 5:52.42).
David Spinei prevailed in his age group in the 50 free (31.82), the 50 backstroke (40.52), the 100 back (1:27.26), the 50 breast (41.07), the 100 breast (1:34.58), the 100 IM (1:25.44) and the 200 IM (3:01.45). Daniel Spinei, meanwhile, received first-place points in the 13-14 boys’ 50 free (28.99).
On the girls’ side, Telluride garnered first-place points via Hazel Noel in the 13-14 girls’ 500 free (6:35.46), and via Amelia Claridge-McNamara in the ‘8-’ division’s 25-yard breaststroke (24.91).
“Probably our fastest relay of the whole thing, was — I think — Gunnar Drew, Orlin Bulson, Gage Wilson and Wilder,” said Renke. “For a 200 freestyle, they swam a 1:49.09. That placed second (in boys’ 13-14).”
A 200 medley relay of Calista Hattler, Keaton Koenig, Mia Hattler and Noel placed first (2:32.78) in the girls’ ’10-’ class, while a 200 medley of Bulson, Anderson, Drew and Wilson took second (2:09.76) in boys’ 13-14. In the mixed 200 medley (11-12 age group), Telluride also took second with the brothers Spinei, Mahoney and Avery Lyons swimming a 2:54.07.
“It goes backstroke, breaststroke, butterfly, freestyle,” Renke explained. “The relay medley order’s different than an individual medley’s — which gets confusing. We ended up losing some (relays) to a lot bigger teams, which was okay; overall, our relays did super well.”
All told, the Torpedoes who competed in Fort Morgan were: Wilder Anderson, David Spinei, Daniel Spinei, Gunnar Drew (Wylee Drew swam for Glenwood Springs-based Team Sopris, and earned eight top-10 results), Orlin Bulson, Gage Wilson, Charlie Clark, Magnolia Mahoney, Hazel Noel, Calista Hattler, Mia Hattler, Keaton Koenig, Avery Lyons, Amelia Claridge-McNamara and Kinsey Koenig.
“We had a bunch of standout swimmers,” she summarized. “I could say great things about every single one of them.”
Our team got a little smaller this year but we did so well. I’m so proud of how much all the kids love swimming and have such a great time when they come to practice, when they come to meets — they’re so hyped to be there.”
“How they all just, like, became one and supported each other…pushed each other at the meets, and watching their times from the very first meet of the season to the very last — it was just amazing to see,” declared Wright. “I know this was my first year, but I think it was pretty cool how much progress they made in a matter of, what, a month and a half?”
