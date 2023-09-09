Savor fresh produce, and save a life

One Wednesday this summer, Heritage Plaza was probably the only place you could both purchase spinach and blue cheese, and rescue Spinach and Blue Cheese.
It’s too late now: the Spinach and the Blue Cheese in capital letters both have new homes.
The Border collie puppies, and the leafy green plant (which is actually pretty delicious with blue cheese, lower-cased) were all available in Mountain Village. The vegetable was part of an array of fresh produce on sale each week at Market on the Plaza, which takes place steps from the gondola and adjacent to the bike park each Wednesday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
The canines were part of an adjacent adoption event titled Dog Days of Summer, organized by Ellen Williamson of the Telluride Humane Society and Kristin Farkas, guest services manager at Telluride Ski Resort.
There was an energy between the two events, said Travis Tayrien, Telski’s assistant guest services manager. Williamson called it a “cascading, dynamic effect.”
“Ellen would bring in animals every Wednesday for adoption, and leave them with the guest services team, who’d essentially walk them around the market, with ‘Adopt Me’ bandanas around their necks,” Tayrien explained. “We were the avenue to get the dogs exposure: anyone who was serious about adopting them would contact Telluride Humane Society.
“The markets were busy, and the crowds kept getting bigger and bigger” because of the dogs, Tayrien said.
“People would learn about who we would have up for adoption each week on our social media, and lo and behold — there they were on Wednesday to meet the new arrivals,” Williamson recalled. “We had adoptions that went out to Florida, New York, Chicago and Lake Tahoe. I couldn’t be more grateful! The number of adoptions was incredible.”
As for Market on the Plaza, numbers were up there, too.
“It felt like summer took a little while to get going, but July was up 6%,” said Molly Norton, Mountain Village’s community engagement coordinator. Though August and September sales figures are not yet available, Norton is sure of one thing: “We’ve had a fantastic Market on the Plaza this summer,” she said. “I’m very sorry to see the summer come to an end.”
The last farmers’ market of the season is this Wednesday, Sept. 13, offering a chance to enjoy some of the final, fresh Palisade peaches of the season (“Our vendors had them last week,” Norton said) and perhaps some more ears of Olathe Sweet Corn. “Olathe had a very rough summer, but our vendors were able to bring in a good supply each week.”
“I’ll miss Lady Bird Baking, which always has the softest, gooiest cookies and typically sells out well before the market closes each day,” she added. “Flowers from Down Valley Flowers were a huge hit this year; they make lovely bouquets.”
For the first time this year, in addition to “fresh produce and takeaway lunch options and local art, lavender, and custom hats and wellness products,” students who created art at the Ah Haa School for the Arts just a gondola ride away downtown could offer it to the public at Market on the Plaza, Norton said.
“Ah Haa has been a great addition to our market, giving local artists an opportunity to showcase and sell their ceramics and pottery,” Norton said. “There are so many things I’ll be sad I won’t get to eat any more,” at least until next season.
Last call for Uncompahgre Farm’s slider sandwiches: “They’re a local favorite. You always see your friends in line! The bun is Lady Bird Baking’s jalapeno. They are double-stack burgers with goat cheese and homemade fry sauce. “
Where else can you score an exceptional slider, savor fresh peaches and meet your new best friend, all at the same time?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.