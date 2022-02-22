Wednesday, Feb. 23
1) The Town of Mountain Village is accepting vending cart applications for the season from May 15-Oct. 15 at Heritage Plaza, Sunset Plaza and Village Pond Plaza. The deadline to apply is April 1, at townofmountainvillage.com.
2) ‘Buried,’ a film about the 1982 Alpine Meadows Avalanche and a ski rescue team’s heroism, screens Thursday at the Sherbino Theater. Show time is 7 p.m.
3) The Telluride Rotary Club’s meeting scheduled for March 2 has been canceled; the club’s next meeting takes place March 19 at Elks Lodge. Guests with an interest in Rotary are welcome to attend (visit telluriderotary.com to learn more).
Thursday, Feb. 24
1) The Telluride Film Festival presents a one-night-only screening of ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Thursday at the Nugget Theatre. Show time is 6 p.m.
2) Weehawken Creative Arts, in Ridgway, begins a four-week-long theater workshop for grades 6-12 based on the 1985 film ‘Clue’ Thursday from 4-6 p.m. The workshop includes 3 performances; visit weehawkenarts.org to register.
3) Littles on the Move, a playgroup for babies and toddlers, is at 3:30 p.m. today at the Wilkinson Public Library.
Friday, Feb. 25
1) Learn about the Western Colorado University and Telluride Masters of Environmental Management Program and how you can support it on Friday at the Wilkinson Public Library. The presentation, sponsored by the Telluride Institute and featuring Dr. John Hausdoerffer of WCU, is from 4-5 p.m.
2) The ski film ‘The Blizzard of Aahhhs,’ directed by Greg Stump and starring legendary skier Glen Plake (and his signature Mohawk), screens Friday at the Wilkinson Public Library at 6 p.m. Prizes will be awarded for best 1980s wear (there’s free pizza, too). Please register in advance at telluridelibrary.org so organizers know how much pizza to get.
3) The band Birds of Play is in concert tonight at the Sheridan Opera House at 9 p.m. Purchase tickets at sheridanoperahouse.com.
Saturday, Feb. 26
1) The Telluride Transfer Warehouse offers apres-ski events with live music every weekend through closing day at the Telluride Ski Resort from about 3 p.m. on.
2) Band of Heathens and Nicki Bluhm perform at the Sheridan Opera House Saturday at 9 p.m. Tickets are at sheridanoperahouse.com.
3) The Wilkinson Public Library offers a class in its ongoing Mindfulness series called Strengthening Resilience Saturday from 2-4 p.m. Gretchen Williams instructs; visit telluridelibrary.org to learn more.
Sunday, Feb. 27
1) The Valley Symphony Orchestra offers a matinee performance at the Montrose Pavilion Sunday titled ‘Seasons of Love in Song and Overture.’ The concert starts at 3 p.m.; purchase tickets at valleysymphony.org or at the door.
2) See who’s in performance at the Transfer Warehouse Sunday by visiting telluridearts.org (or simply drop by). The free apres-ski event starts at 3 p.m.
3 ‘Epic! An Odyssey,’ a spring production from Telluride Theatre, premieres next week at the Palm Theatre (and performances sell out fast). Local’s Night is Tuesday, March 8; 'Epic' continues through March 13. Learn more at telluridetheatre.org.
Monday, Feb. 28
1) The Listening Club, a deep dive into a seminal album with a local guide, is Monday night at the Telluride Music Company. Free pizza and an auction of the album-of-choice are on offer as well. Visit telluridelibrary.org to learn more.
2) The band Big Something is in concert for a two-night gig at the Sheridan Opera House beginning Monday at 9 p.m. Learn more at sheridanoperahouse.com.
3) Local author Bonnie Jean reads aloud to kiddos Monday at the Wilkinson Public Library at 4 p.m.
Tuesday, March 1
1) Partridge Boswell is the guest reader Tuesday at the Bardic Trail Zoom Poetry Series beginning at 7 p.m. Register to receive a link at telluridelibrary.org/events.
2) Big Something is in concert at the Sheridan Opera House this evening at 9 p.m.
3) There’s a solar co-op financing seminar Tuesday presented by EcoAction Partners and San Miguel County from 5-6 p.m. The get-together is on Zoom; sign up at tinyurl.com/yn34fyse.
